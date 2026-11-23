The latest dinner's listed wallets held just $8.6 million in TRUMP, far below the $148 million recorded for the May 2025 event.

Last night, US President Donald Trump hosted an exclusive dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia for some of the biggest holders of the $253 million meme coin bearing his name.

Ironically, on the eve of the event, the token plunged to its lowest ever price level, with data from CoinGecko showing it trading at about $0.8051 on November 21.

Trump Defends Crypto Involvement as Dinner Loses Its Appeal

According to a report by Reuters, the president told attendees at the third TRUMP gala that he’s been supporting crypto in order to boost the US’s economic competitiveness.

“I’m doing it for the United States … If we don’t do it, China’s going to do it,” he’s reported to have said.

He also addressed the possibility of moving Wall Street transactions onto blockchain technology, telling attendees, “That’s what’s happening. It’s not me, it’s the nature of the market.”

Further, he expressed hope that Congress would soon pass the CLARITY Act, which stalled in the Senate in September after every single Democrat voted against moving it to the next stage.

That aside, the dinner itself offered a rather different picture of the fortunes of the Official Trump meme coin. While organizers had indicated that 185 wallets had qualified for the event based on time-weighted holdings between September 30 and November 16, the final public leaderboard only ended with 130 wallets that together contained TRUMP worth about $8.6 million compared with $148 million across 220 wallets for a similar event in 2025.

The contrast was visible at the venue too, with reports describing it as subdued, and guests said to have waited in the rain before entering. Recall that the first gala had attracted investors with seriously deep pockets, with many arriving in all manner of luxury cars while people protested outside.

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And the incentives for attending the event seem to have also changed. As CryptoPotato reported yesterday, one participant apparently qualified after acquiring only $518 worth of TRUMP tokens, a far cry from the approximately $55,000 minimum that it had taken to sit with the president the first time he hosted the event. One attendee, Morten Christensen, even said he effectively reduced the cost of qualifying to almost zero by using perpetual futures to hedge his holdings.

Trump’s Crypto Earnings Contrast With Investor Losses

As mentioned above, heading into the private dinner, the TRUMP meme coin had been in the midst of a prolonged collapse that culminated in a new all-time low on Saturday. At the time of writing, it was trading around $0.9, a dip of just over 1% in 24 hours and a nearly 4% drop over the last seven days.

The coin has also bled across longer timeframes, including a 22% loss in the past two weeks as well as an almost 47% plunge from where it was 30 days ago. In one year, it has shed 86% of its value, which has helped push it nearly 99% below its January 2025 all-time high of over $73.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has not been affected by the meme asset’s slump, with his family’s digital asset operations bringing in at least $1.2 billion last year, $636 million of that coming from the sale of TRUMP. On the other hand, US consumer advocacy group Public Citizen says that since 2022, outside investors have lost nearly $5 billion after putting money into crypto ventures linked to the president.