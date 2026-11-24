Trump hinted at Huang’s Nvidia return before its announcement, following a board reversal and government intervention. Shares surged 31%, but congressional scrutiny remains.

President Donald Trump hinted at Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia (NVDA) on a PBS News call Monday morning, before the chipmaker announced the reinstatement at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Trump took the call from PBS News correspondent Liz Landers shortly after 8 a.m., according to the outlet’s transcript. He declined to answer her first question, about New York Times reporting on the woman involved with Huang. He then turned to Huang:

“He’s back where he should be and we see he did absolutely nothing wrong from that standpoint.”

Asked by Landers if he meant Huang was back, Trump said he “would be soon, hopefully.” Landers posted that exchange on X at 8:29 a.m., as two screenshots under a caption about the Times story.

Polymarket priced Huang’s return to Nvidia by November at about 3% when Landers posted. The odds held there until Nvidia’s release went out, then topped 89% at 8:57 a.m.

The Board Voted on Sunday

Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman US officials suspected of spying for China. Naturally, the whole Nvidia drama caused a sharp swing in both the stock and cryptocurrency markets, and though both markets experienced some relief following Jensen’s return, a lot of contradictions and unanswered questions remained.

Board chair Harvey Jones said on November 17 that the board did not intend to reinstate him. Then senior administration officials told the board overnight on Friday that Huang had not broken national security laws, people familiar with the matter told CNBC, and the board held its first talks with Huang since his exit on Saturday.

Then on Sunday morning, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS’s Face the Nation that Huang was now outside the company, a week after urging the board to hire an outsider. A second board meeting that Sunday settled his return, CNBC reported. Nvidia’s Form 8-K dates the board’s decision to November 22.

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According to The Kobeissi Letter, at 9:54 p.m. that night, Trump posted on Truth Social that he hoped the board would rehire Huang. He told CNBC on Monday that he called Huang on Sunday night, after the vote.

Trump Says He Was Represented

At 9:07 a.m. Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the board had made the correct decision. He said Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed the government holds no evidence Huang broke the law.

On CNBC later that morning, Trump was asked about a Semafor report that he had called into the board meeting.

“I don’t want to say, but basically I was represented at the board,” Trump said.

The reinstatement sent Nvidia shares up 31% by Monday’s close, CNBC reported. Bitcoin (BTC) also climbed after the reinstatement, rising briefly from about $61,000 to above $64,000 before giving all of it back.

Nevertheless, Huang still faces a closed-door interview with three House committees on December 1, CNBC reported. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said Huang will testify publicly on December 3.