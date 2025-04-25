The team behind the TRUMP meme coin has rushed to clarify misconceptions about the high-profile “Dinner with President Trump” event after rumors emerged that participants needed to hold at least $300,000 worth of TRUMP tokens to qualify.

Meanwhile, Tron founder Justin Sun has emerged as the undisputed leader of the pack, amassing $14 million worth of the meme coin to outpace other contenders in what is becoming a high-stakes competition for some face time with Donald Trump.

Separating Fact from Fiction

The initiative, promoted by the TRUMP meme coin team, promised an exclusive dinner with the U.S. President for the top 220 participants in a leaderboard. However, misinformation soon spread quickly across social media, suggesting that the 220th-ranked TRUMP holder was the cutoff for the dinner. On-chain data shows that the particular account held more than $300,000 worth of the token.

It forced the team to go to X to dispel the rumors, clarifying that leaderboard eligibility was based on time-weighted holdings rather than raw dollar amounts. They also confirmed that participation is open to any holder who registered in time, regardless of whether their holdings measure in millions or mere hundreds.

“We want to clarify a few things people seem to be confused by on X and in the Media,” the official TRUMP meme account posted. “You need $300K+ to participate (You Don’t). That we’re unlocking into this competition (We’re Not).”

The selection system is designed to reward long-term holders rather than last-minute whales looking to buy their way in. “The field is wide open and it’s anyone’s opportunity to have dinner with President Trump,” the team wrote, explaining that the leaderboard calculation will exclude locked tokens, exchange wallets, and non-participating holders.

Justin Sun’s $14M Bet

Data from the leaderboard confirms the diversity that the team spoke about. While the top-ranked wallet, associated with TRON founder Justin Sun, currently holds 1,176,803 TRUMP tokens valued at about $14 million, the 220th position is occupied by a wallet with a mere 35.3 TRUMP worth approximately $420.

Sun’s involvement, also confirmed by Lookonchain, sent ripples through the crypto community. His registration for the dinner added fuel to speculation that major figures in the crypto space were taking the event seriously.

However, not everyone is buying the hype. Some have voiced strong skepticism, calling the promotion a pump-and-dump trap: “Lmao pumping the coin before the release of the locked coins for them to dump,” wrote a user.

Still, the market has reacted feverishly. Following the dinner announcement, TRUMP jumped from a local low of $9 to more than $16, hitting a seven-week high in minutes. The price has since corrected, and at the time of writing, it was trading at $13.08, a 9.1% on the day.

The uptick also pushed the token up 73.6% over the past week and 62.4% across the last fortnight, significantly outperforming the broader crypto market.