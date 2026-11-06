Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial Announces Token Buyback Program

Michaël van de Poppe sees a strong bullish divergence on the WLFI chart and cites HYPE, PUMP, and UNI buybacks as the template for a rebound.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-family-backed crypto project, has announced a new token buyback program, with its initial funding coming from fees generated by its USD1 stablecoin reserves, among other sources.

One of the aims of the initiative is to increase participation in WLFI governance as well as to concentrate voting power among long-term holders.

WLFI Plans Ongoing Buybacks Using USD1-Related Revenue

In a November 6 post on X, World Liberty linked the decision to the growth of its USD1 stablecoin as well as the wider WLFI ecosystem. Furthermore, the project explained that after the first allocation, it would assess the performance of the program before determining its future scale.

“The goal is to encourage active participation in WLFI governance and consolidate voting power among our most committed long-term holders,” the team wrote.

They also explained that buybacks would become an “ongoing part” of the project’s long-term strategy, with the speed and scale depending on the growth of the ecosystem and the impact the program will have on governance participation.

Zack Witkoff, who co-founded World Liberty with the Trumps, reacted to the announcement with a brief post of his own, saying, “Burn baby burn.” He also indicated that there could be more announcements coming out soon, telling followers to “stay tuned.”

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe was also in the quote tweets, offering a bullish interpretation of the new development. According to him, some of the best-performing crypto assets, including HYPE, PUMP, and UNI, were tied to token buyback programs that have fueled demand for them, pushing them up by between 25% and 300%.

He believes World Liberty’s native WLFI token could enjoy the same outcome.

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“This is a great accumulation level, as additional demand will help push the price even higher; technically, a strong bullish divergence is already supporting a potential bottoming phase here,” explained the market watcher. “This has helped $BTC make a strong run, and several #Altcoins have, and I’m sure $WLFI will too.”

WLFI Still Facing Market and Political Pressure

Despite Van de Poppe’s optimism, the picture on the ground for WLFI is still stark. At the time of writing, CoinGecko data showed the asset trading at around $0.047, having barely moved in 24 hours even with the buyback news. That price level represents a nearly 8% dip in the last seven days, a 12% drop over two weeks, and a plunge of over 14% in the past 30 days.

Furthermore, the token is more than 60% lower than where it was 12 months ago and has failed to get any closer to its September 2025 all-time high, lagging 85% below that peak. Still, according to CG, it enjoyed increased trading levels yesterday, with about $115.3 million changing hands, to mark a 96% jump from the day before.

The depressed performance was also seen across several other Trump-related cryptocurrencies following the November 3 midterms, which saw the president’s Republican Party perform dismally. One of them, Official Trump (TRUMP), lost 10% in one day, with its sister token MELANIA adding another 10% dip to its own prolonged downtrend.