Bo Hines, who has led the Trump administration’s White House Crypto Council since December 2024, is stepping down to return to the private sector.

During his tenure, Hines oversaw key policy initiatives, including the administration’s push for dedicated crypto regulations and the passage of the GENIUS Act, which established a framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins.

Bo Hines Steps Aside

The former college football player was appointed by President Donald Trump in December 2024 to lead the newly formed White House Crypto Council. The appointment followed Trump’s early-term executive order to establish the council as part of a broader plan to overhaul US digital asset policy.

He also helped direct the release of a comprehensive digital asset regulatory roadmap and worked on implementing Trump’s executive order creating a Bitcoin strategic reserve. The reserve’s growth has been limited by rules requiring “budget-neutral” acquisition methods – meaning the government can only add BTC through asset seizures or other cost-free channels.

In March, Hines suggested revaluing US gold holdings to free funds for Bitcoin purchases without adding to the federal budget. He also met with more than 150 industry representatives in his first three months.

Patrick Witt to Replace Hines

As for now, he will continue as a special government employee to assist with AI initiatives alongside AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks. Confirming the development, Hines tweeted,

“Serving in President Trump’s administration and working alongside our brilliant AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council has been the honor of a lifetime. Together, we have positioned America as the crypto capital of the world. I’m deeply grateful to the industry for its unwavering support – I love this community and all we’ve built together.”

Hines’ deputy, Patrick Witt, is expected to replace him. Witt happens to be a former Yale quarterback and Pentagon official and has experience in defense-related technology investment, but no direct background in the crypto sector.

His political career includes a congressional run in Georgia and service as acting director of the Office of Strategic Capital.