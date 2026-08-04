Trump Administration Plans Ban on New Chinese AI Data Center Components: Report

Trump has repeatedly outlined in the past that he wants the US to be the leader in AI and crypto.

The White House is reportedly preparing fresh restrictions targeting Chinese-made data centers as it seeks to secure the infrastructure powering the race for AI domination.

The new rules, reported by Reuters earlier today, would prohibit US imports of new models of Chinese optical transceivers used in AI data centers.

AI-Security Needs Increase

The Federal Communications Commission is developing the proposed restrictions and is expected to announce them later this year. If approved, they would block future imports of the network components, which transmit data through fiber-optic cables at extremely high speeds. They have a key role in connecting AI chips inside modern data centers.

Reuters further claimed that US officials are concerned that Chinese-made transceivers could be exploited to steal sensitive information, install malicious software, or disrupt operations inside the massive data centers that power some of the leading AI models.

Divyansh Kaushik, an AI policy expert in advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies, doubled down that “transceivers definitely pose a risk,” and warned that AI developers “want to make sure the data center supply chain is secure from the get-go.”

According to the report, the proposals come after some hard lessons learned by the US government from the Huawei fiasco, when Chinese telecommunications equipment became so deeply embedded into American infrastructure that replacing it became highly expensive and time-consuming.

Beijing Will Respond

Although the White House and the FCC failed to respond to Reuters’ queries, the Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing had urged the US to “heed the objective and rational voices of the business communities in both countries and stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions.”

You may also like:

The officials added that China will “take all necessary measures” in response to whatever action is undertaken by the Trump administration.

The POTUS has frequently outlined in the past the significance of keeping the US as the leader in terms of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency adoption and development.