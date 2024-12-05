Amidst a broader market resurgence, the Tron blockchain has been seeing impressive strength. In fact, the total value locked (TVL) on the blockchain surged to $36.2 billion on December 4.

This figure marked a new all-time high for the network, demonstrating growing appeal among decentralized finance (DeFi) users. The achievement reflects the increasing adoption of Tron’s infrastructure for DeFi applications, stablecoin transactions, and smart contract functionality.

New Peak For TRX

The latest development comes as Tron’s TRX token achieved a record-high price of $0.44 this week, breaking a seven-year streak and marking a major milestone for the network. Although it has since pulled back to $0.33, the token still stood at weekly gains of 66% as it finally reclaimed the 10th spot by market cap.

Several factors are driving this rally, including speculation about TRX’s potential inclusion in Grayscale’s portfolio of investment assets. Grayscale previously announced TRX as one of 35 tokens being evaluated, with quarterly updates expected, fueling optimism for institutional support.

Beyond this, Tron founder Justin Sun has also played a pivotal role in amplifying interest. Sun recently spent $30 million on WLFI tokens associated with Donald Trump’s initiative called ‘World Liberty Financial’ and even took on an advisory position. Moreover, his involvement with the conceptual artwork “Comedian” has spurred community engagement, with ripple effects boosting activity for related tokens like BAN.

Stablecoin Ecosystem on Tron Network

Meanwhile, Messari’s recent report revealed that the stablecoin market cap on Tron has seen a consistent upward trajectory over the past year, with Q3 maintaining that momentum. During the quarter, the market cap increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter, rising from $58.02 billion to $59.97 billion. This figure currently stands at a little over $60 billion, as per DeFiLlama.

USDT continued to dominate the stablecoin landscape on Tron, holding a steady 98% market share. Other stablecoins also showed growth in Q3. USDD, the second-largest stablecoin on Tron, increased marginally by 0.11% quarter-over-quarter, from $729.9 million to $730.6 million.

Notably, TUSD experienced the largest growth percentage-wise, surging by 87% quarter-over-quarter, from $89.1 million to $166.6 million. USDJ rounded out the top four, rising 4% during the same period, and concluded Q3 with $70.7 million.