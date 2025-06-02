TRX, the native token of the Tron network, recorded a new all-time high in monthly transfer volume in May 2025.

According to data compiled by CryptoQuant, a total of 490.3 billion TRX was transferred during the month, equivalent to approximately $132.4 billion at the token’s current price of $0.27.

Surge in Network Activity

The latest milestone marks a significant increase from April 2025, when 362.92 billion TRX was transferred, showing a month-over-month growth of about 34%. The latest record depicts an increasing transactional activity on the Tron blockchain.

CryptoQuant stated that the rise in volume indicates strong user engagement and continued network demand.

TRX has performed significantly well in May, supported by strong on-chain fundamentals and price resilience. Data also showed that TRX exhibited a relatively stable and low-risk investment profile, attracting steady inflows.

However, the past week witnessed increased selling pressure amid broader market turbulence driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting investor sentiment. This caused it to dip to $0.257 briefly. The altcoin has since recovered and is currently trading near $0.27.

Despite this, Tron managed to overtake Cardano to become the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with its market cap rising to nearly $26 billion while Cardano’s fell to $23 billion.

Tron Dominates Stablecoin Activity Across Latin America and Africa

Zooming out, the Tron network also recorded a significant surge in stablecoin activity, even surpassing Ethereum in terms of stablecoin volume. In fact, as per Artemis’ latest report, Tron has emerged as the most widely used blockchain for settling customer flows by value, followed by Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain.

In Latin America, Tron dominated stablecoin settlement, particularly in Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil, where it accounts for the bulk of transaction activity. In African markets, Tron and Ethereum share dominance, with the former emerging as the leading network in six out of ten countries analyzed, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mauritius, Morocco, and Seychelles.