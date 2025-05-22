Fueled by the wider crypto market uptrend, Tron (TRX) has climbed close to 12% in the last month. After a mild correction, however, the altcoin is trading below $0.28.

Despite this, new data suggest that TRX has emerged as one of the most “resilient” crypto assets in a turbulent market, as it maintained proximity to its all-time high (ATH) alongside Bitcoin.

This strength is supported by CryptoQuant’s Drawdown Heatmap, which revealed TRX’s significant recovery since its 2024 peak.

TRX Market Recovery

The report highlights TRX’s Sharpe Ratio – annualized over 180 days – hovering between 0.1 and 0.15, a range that suggests a moderate risk-return balance. This is sharp contrast to many altcoins suffering negative or near-zero Sharpe Ratios after recent corrections, TRX’s performance positions it as a more stable option.

Complementing this is the Normalized Risk Metric (NRM), which remains close to 0.5. This moderate risk profile, significantly removed from high-alert or undervaluation levels, indicates healthy market behavior.

Notably, TRX’s late-2024 rally was followed by only a mild correction, and its current positioning near ATH suggests underlying investor confidence and potential institutional interest. Unlike many assets still lagging behind their historic highs, TRX joins a select group showing strong macro resilience. As such, CryptoQuant stated that TRX offers a measured opportunity for risk-aware investors.

The latest price action has pushed all almost all holders of the token to green. This has impacted almost all investor cohorts – from one-week traders to one-year investors – which has seen gains.

Meanwhile, Tron founder Justin Sun has made headlines for reasons extending far beyond TRX’s market activity.

Justin Sun Earns Trump Dinner Invite

Sun has revealed himself as the top holder of Donald Trump’s TRUMP meme coin, which helped him unlock access to a private dinner and VIP reception with the US President. In a May 19 X post, Sun said he controlled the wallet under the username “Sun,” qualifying for the May 22 event hosted at Trump’s golf club.

The timing of the announcement, just hours after the Senate advanced the GENIUS Act, a key stablecoin regulation bill, has raised concerns from lawmakers. Sun, who happens to be a major backer and adviser to Trump-linked crypto firm World Liberty Financial (WLFI), had previously been entangled in an SEC lawsuit that was paused after Trump’s inauguration.

His proximity to the Trump family has prompted criticism from Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren.