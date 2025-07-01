Tron appears to have become the dominant force in the global movement of USDT, recently beating Ethereum’s daily stablecoin volume by over five times.

According to CryptoQuant analyst Carmelo Alemán, on June 29, users transferred more than $6.94 million in USDT via Tron, compared to just $1.31 million on Ethereum. This demonstrates a persistent and accelerating migration toward the former’s low-cost infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets.

The Infrastructure of Choice?

As Alemán noted in his latest take, Tron’s rise comes from its ruthless efficiency: near-zero fees and instant settlements that make it indispensable in economies battling hyperinflation or currency instability.

According to him, its TRC-20 USDT functions as a lifeline in countries like Venezuela, Turkey, Nigeria, and Argentina, and has effectively become an “alternative banking system, accessible from a mobile device.”

Additionally, major exchanges now default to TRC-20 for USDT deposits and withdrawals, speeding up a structural supply shift that began around October 2021. As a result, daily liquidity has moved from Ethereum to its rival, even though the former still leads in advanced decentralized finance.

“This structural difference is not anecdotal,” explained the analyst. “It reflects a sustained adoption of Tron as the preferred network for USDT value transfers.”

By June 2025, the USDT on Tron had grown past $80 billion, driven partly by Tether’s strategic moves, including recently minting $2 billion worth of the stablecoin exclusively on the network founded by crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun.

Tron is also leveraging its dominance beyond transactions into broader ambitions. Last month, reports emerged that the blockchain was planning to go public through a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment. It was initially said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s son Eric would hold a role in the new entity. However, he quickly put the rumors to bed, insisting he had no ties to the project.

Strategic Positioning

The platform’s regional supremacy is also entrenched, with data from Artemis confirming that it dominates stablecoin settlements across Latin America, commanding markets like Colombia and Brazil. In Africa, it controls the lion’s share in six of the ten major economies, including Egypt and Ghana.

Meanwhile, according to Alemán, Asia now leads in USDT volumes on Tron, giving it technical and geopolitical leverage in the blockchain economy. “It’s not a temporary anomaly but a persistent trend,” insisted the market watcher.

At the same time, its native TRX token has also been making strides. The coin recently hit a record $132.4 billion in monthly transfer volume and elbowed its way into the top ten of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. As of this writing, it was ranked eighth, several billion dollars below USDC, but ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA).

Pricewise, TRX has performed modestly across different time frames. It is up a slight 0.7% in the last 24 hours and a more respectable 4.1% in 30 days. Across one week, its 2.1% uptick puts it comfortably ahead of the global crypto market, which only went up 0.2% in that period, per data from CoinGecko.