Triple-Digit Move Incoming? XLM Hits Key $0.23 Support Again

Stellar (XLM) is once again trading near a level that has triggered strong rallies in the past. The token is priced around $0.243 at press time, showing a slight recovery as traders examine historical patterns and technical signals.

Attention is focused on whether the support zone near $0.23 will produce another move like those seen earlier this year.

Price Returns to Key Support

Analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that XLM has bounced three times from the $0.23 level this year. The token rose 33% in March, 48% in April, and 133% in July after reaching this support. It is now back in the same zone, and the market is watching for signs of a similar reaction.

$XLM has bounced 33%, 48%, and 133% the last three times it touched $0.23. Will it happen again? pic.twitter.com/IlM5oz2NNh — Ali (@ali_charts) November 23, 2025

Notably, the current setup shows the price testing the support after a steady decline from the $0.40 range. The broader trend has been down, and momentum is weaker than during previous touches of this level. While the past shows a pattern of strong rebounds, there is no confirmation yet that the same result will follow.

In addition, Elite Crypto noted that XLM has formed a second falling wedge pattern similar to one seen earlier this year. The first wedge led to a breakout and a strong rally. Now, the asset is once again near the wedge’s upper boundary. The structure includes a series of lower highs compressing toward support.

The analyst stated that if the breakout mirrors the earlier move, a 100% rise from the current level “will be highly possible.” The pattern is being watched, but a breakout has not yet occurred.

You may also like:

Technical Conditions Show Weakness

On the daily chart, XLM trades below all key exponential moving averages. The 20-day EMA is at $0.26, while the 50-day sits near $0.29. The price would need to move above these levels to show early strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near 38, slightly above its recent low, indicating that selling has slowed but not reversed.

Short-term recovery would require a close above the 20-day EMA. Until then, the trend remains downward with lower highs still in place.

Exchange Flow Shows Small Inflow

Data from November 24 shows a net inflow of $685.85K into spot exchanges. This is the first positive flow after a long period of outflows dating back to mid-year. These earlier outflows had matched the steady drop in price from $0.50.

The inflow is small and may reflect traders’ positioning in the short term. It does not yet suggest a clear shift in sentiment.