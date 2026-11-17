Skladon doesn't ship to the US, so American customers are not affected, but the exposure spans many other countries rather than one region.

Trezor has disclosed a data breach at yet another shipping partner that may have exposed customer information from at least 27,000 orders placed between August 9 and November 7.

While the hardware wallet manufacturer said its own systems were not compromised, the exposure of addresses and crypto-related purchases of its customers has raised concerns about targeted phishing attempts and even potential physical security threats.

Trezor Confirms Customer Data Exposure at Skladon

According to a statement Trezor posted on X, an attacker gained unauthorized system access to Skladon, which is one of its delivery partners, on November 15. The breached systems contained customer shipping information, with the hacker believed to have exported data associated with approximately 27,000 orders.

The compromised information includes names, phone numbers, physical and email addresses, as well as order details. Trezor also pointed out that since Skladon ships globally, the issue wasn’t limited to one region, but since it doesn’t deliver to the United States, American customers were not affected.

“If you received our email today and ordered between 9 August and 7 November, your details were part of this incident,” the wallet maker confirmed.

It also added that it had not been able to contact a small group of users who made orders between August 7 and 14 that could also have been affected by the breach.

“Treat any unexpected call, text, email or letter about your order as suspicious, and be alert to potential risks to your physical security,” Trezor advised customers.

The firm noted that it had initiated anonymous pickup in 18 European countries, meaning hardware wallet buyers can order devices without giving out their home addresses. Additionally, it has decided to cut by half the number of days it keeps customer data, from 90 to 45 days, with plans to reduce that even further.

Not the First Time Something Like This Has Happened

This is not the first time Trezor users have had their information stolen. Recall that in August, ShipMonk, a logistics provider, suffered a breach that was initially thought to have exposed the information of about 13,689 Trezor customers across seven countries, including names, contact details, and addresses.

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However, the situation got worse in September, when another 67,000 customers were identified, bringing the known number of people affected by the incident to more than 80,000.

And that’s not all. In October, the company warned users to move their funds to new wallets and create new seeds after reports emerged that some devices that had been sold by CryptoBilis, an official Trezor reseller in Southeast Asia, had been tampered with physically in a supply chain attack leading to losses for some customers.

Trezor has since said that it is reviewing its relationship with suppliers, especially on matters regarding security requirements. But for those affected, their immediate priority is protecting personal information and staying alert to strange communications.