Trezor Breach Is Much Bigger Than Initially Thought: Another 67,000 Customers Exposed

The data breach that affected Trezor customers is substantially larger than what was originally claimed.

The hardware wallet manufacturer revealed in a new update from September 4 that another 67,000 customers in the United States had their personal information exposed in the breach at its shipping provider, ShipMonk.

These clients placed orders between November 2019 and August 2021, meaning some of the compromised records were almost seven years old.

CryptoPotato reported last month that Trezor had initially said the ShipMonk breach affected approximately 13,689 customers. The timing was quite peculiar as it came amid the Coldcard saga, and investors’ confidence was already shaken.

12,742 of the entire amount had their names, emails, phone numbers, and shipping addresses exposed, while another 1,947 had more limited information compromised.

The latest discovery, though, shed some more worrisome light on the incident, as much older customer information remained in ShipMonk’s systems. Trezor said it had repeatedly requested – and received, written assurances from the logistics provider confirming that the data had been deleted in accordance with its contract and data policy.

“We are very disappointed that, despite receiving this confirmation, the data was not deleted in their systems,” reads the update on X.

Adding the newly identified 67,000 customers brings the known number of affected users to more than 80,000. The hardware wallet provider noted that all newly affected customers have been contacted directly by email and explained that users who have not received a notification are not believed to be impacted.

Trezor’s team emphasized that its own systems were not compromised and that its wallets remain secure. Private keys and wallet backups were not exposed in the ShipMonk incident.

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However, the danger comes from criminals possessing detailed information identifying people are hardware wallet customers. The company warned affected users to be particularly cautious of fake emails, fraudulent phone calls, and physical letters.

The update also highlighted potential physical security risks, which have become a considerably more serious issue lately.