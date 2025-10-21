Trezor Announces Quantum-Ready Bitcoin, Crypto Wallet: Trezor Safe 7 (Live in Prague)

The new product has been designed specifically to be ready for the quantum revolution.

In a special Trezor event organized in the company’s birthplace in Prague, the CEO announced a new product, which was advertised as the future of self-custody.

Matej Zak, who has spearheaded the crypto wallet giant since 2023, highlighted the launch of Trezor Safe 7, which includes several brand-new features for cryptocurrency wallets.

The presentation began by outlining the significance of having the ability to store your own funds safely. Zak used as an example the adverse developments that took place in Czechoslovakia in the previous century when the government essentially devalued its own currency to introduce a new one, which wiped out 98% of people’s savings.

Zak said Trezor’s entire mission since its inception in 2013 has been to ensure people can store their cryptocurrency assets safely in their offline wallets in what became known as self-custody in the industry – “not your keys, not your coins.”

The new product aims to enhance this security with the introduction of new features. For instance, it’s fully wireless as it uses Bluetooth to connect to any device of the user. It’s also protected by Trezor’s own system and can be charged wirelessly.

It has a new type of 330mAh battery, which should have a 4-times longer charging cycle and can be safely drained to 0% before recharging.

It has a 2.5-inch color touchscreen display, which is 62% larger than the previous model.

Danny Sanders, the COO of the company, dubbed the new product “the complete solution in self-custody.” In order to improve the overall performance of Trezor Safe 7, alongside other company products, he said the firm’s software has been revised and renamed to Trezor Suit (removing the Lite part at the end).

It allows users to connect with thousands of crypto-native apps, including outside wallets like MetaMask, to trade and store their assets.

Lastly, the team emphasized the introduction of quantum features once the technology revolution becomes a big part of everyday lives. Although they admitted that quantum computing is something that very few people truly understand now, they said BTC is not ready for it, but Trezor Safe 7 is, as it comes with “quantum-ready protections.”