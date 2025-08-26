August trading data from Binance exposed a clear divergence between bullish futures sentiment and Bitcoin’s actual downward trend.

This gap highlights the growing risks of excessive optimism in leveraged trading.

Market Imbalance

Despite Bitcoin experiencing significant declines throughout the month, funding rates on Binance futures contracts consistently remained positive. CryptoQuant found that the figure ranged between 0.005 and 0.008 on most days. Such high levels indicate that traders maintained an aggressive preference for leveraged long positions, effectively paying a premium to bet on price recovery.

However, this bullish bias was not accompanied by upward momentum in Bitcoin’s spot price, which raised concerns about whether sentiment is detached from market fundamentals. Two possible outcomes emerge from this setup. The first is excessive optimism, where traders interpret the recent dip as a temporary correction and continue to hold long positions despite accumulating losses and rising funding costs.

The second is a mounting liquidation risk, as highly leveraged longs remain exposed to forced sell-offs if prices continue to trend downward. A sudden cascade of liquidations, commonly referred to as a long squeeze, could accelerate Bitcoin’s decline and inflict greater instability across the market.

Binance’s dominance in global Bitcoin futures trading amplifies both optimism and risk. As a result, “elevated” funding rates on the crypto exchange not only reflect trader sentiment but also shape broader price action by encouraging a one-sided bias. If the market fails to validate this optimism with a rebound, the risk of cascading liquidations grows, which could create conditions for sharper corrections.

These risks in the futures market align with on-chain evidence of cooling demand.

Fragile Market Foundation

Beyond Binance’s funding rates, Glassnode’s latest analysis points to a cooling in Bitcoin’s market structure, as on-chain demand shows clear signs of weakening. Daily active addresses and transaction fees declined, which reflected softer organic network usage, even as transfer volumes rose on volatility-driven reallocations.

This divergence suggests that while day-to-day activity has slowed, short-term speculative flows continue to influence the market. Capital flow indicators also softened. In fact, Realized Cap inflows appear to be slowing and Hot Capital Share stalling near its higher range.

Meanwhile, the short-term to long-term holder (STH/LTH) supply ratio edged up, signaling modest short-term rotation but limited long-term conviction. Profitability metrics weakened as well – the share of supply in profit fell, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric retreated from euphoric territory, and Realized Profit/Loss moved closer to neutral.

Glassnode concludes that market sentiment has transitioned from euphoria toward fragility, as evidenced by spot and derivatives momentum cooling, options showing hedging demand, and ETF flows reflecting institutional caution. The coming weeks may depend on whether fresh liquidity steps in or consolidation deepens.