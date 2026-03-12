Traders Are Loading Up on XRP Longs, but One Metric Signals Caution

As traders are loading up on XRP long positions, one metric signals that it may be time to pay attention.

There’s encouraging data emerging for XRP traders from the order books of perpetual futures exchanges like Binance Futures, Bybit, and OKX, as well as their decentralized counterparts like Hyperliquid, Aster, and Lighter.

Referencing a graph from CoinAnk, popular data analyst CW8900 noted that the number of long positions in XRP has been increasing and has now exceeded the number of short positions.

$XRP‘s long positions have increased, exceeding the size of short positions. Expectations for $XRP‘s rise are growing. pic.twitter.com/xMnIAEcQqs — CW (@CW8900) March 12, 2026

But what does this mean for the XRP price? Well, usually, in a vacuum scenario, when there are more buyers than sellers, the price goes up. Of course, that’s incredibly simplified, and it would only hold if these orders are coming from market makers. Market takers could place buying orders at higher prices, but they wouldn’t be executed unless the price actually rises. In all fairness, though, an increasing number of long positions is almost always a good sign, especially if it persists.

This comes at a time when Ripple’s fundamentals are also looking good. For instance, in the last week alone, the company said it would pursue a strategic acquisition to obtain a financial license in Australia, was listed on Mastercard’s new crypto-focused platform, and announced a massive share buyback.

That said, there are some worrying signs as well. As CryptoPotato reported earlier this week, open interest has been dropping across several exchanges. This metric represents the total number of futures contracts that remain active in the market. When it declines, this usually means that traders are reducing exposure. So while the number of long positions went up, the broader open interest went down, meaning that an increase in price is far from certain.