Top Solana (SOL) Price Predictions as of Late

According to Michael van de Poppe, a breakout above $76 could trigger a rally to as high as $120.

Solana’s native token has been bleeding heavily over the past few months, mirroring the broader cryptocurrency market’s weakness.

Some analysts believe a resurgence remains a plausible option as long as the price stays above certain critical levels.

Are Bulls Ready to Return?

SOL currently trades at approximately $73.70 (per CoinGecko) after slipping by 8% over the last 30 days. This is more or less exactly the level Ali Martinez recently described as a “make-or-break” moment. He argued that more than 50 million tokens were purchased around that zone, making it the most critical support on the map. The analyst claimed that a sustained close below could open the door to a plunge to $60 and even $50.

Most of the latest predictions, though, have been much more optimistic. Michael van de Poppe said “it would be great” to see a breakthrough of $76, saying such an uptrend could trigger a stronger rally to $120.

X user BATMAN also gave their two cents, suggesting that SOL’s valuation has neared a bullish trendline that has supported past major bottoms.

For their part, Pepesso claimed that the asset has one of “the cleanest setups in crypto right now.” They noted the brutal correction over the past months, adding that $45-$60 is the zone that “matters.”

“We are still well above it, but that’s the zone I’m watching if we retrace back in there. As long as $45 holds on any retest, this stays a clean accumulation setup,” the analyst said.

The X user opined that a reclaim of $100 could act as the first real confirmation, and from there, $150-$200 becomes the next range worth attention. On the other hand, a breakout under $45 would invalidate the bullish scenario.

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The Concerning Factor

There are some signals that can serve as a bearish counterpoint to the aforementioned optimists. According to Ali Martinez, the number of addresses holding at least 0.1 SOL has declined by 5% over the past two weeks.

Specifically, addresses meeting that threshold have fallen from 11.84 million to 11.26 million, with the analyst outlining that this indicates a slowdown in participation among holders that could add further pressure to the price during the already fragile market conditions.

Small players reducing exposure to SOL is not necessarily a bearish factor and, in fact, combined with whale accumulation, is usually interpreted as a bullish signal. However, recent data does not show any meaningful interest from large holders at this stage.