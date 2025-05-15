TL;DR

LUCIE, Shibarium’s marketing strategist, shared a personal story about falling victim to a scammer who appeared kind and trustworthy.

Binance also recently urged users to remain vigilant, as fraudsters continue targeting victims through phishing, fake profiles, and impersonation tactics across social platforms.

Another Alert

Unfortunately, scams are a persistent part of the crypto space – just like in any rapidly growing financial or technological innovation. Wrongdoers use sophisticated techniques to deceive inexperienced victims and embezzle their funds.

Earlier this week, LUCIE – the pseudonymous marketing strategist behind Shibarium – opened up about a distressing encounter with fraudsters years ago. In a post on X, they admitted being “still haunted by the day” bad actors drained their wallet. The experience left a deep emotional scar and was soon followed by yet another attack.

LUCIE said the scammer was “so kind, so sympathetic” and also an English native speaker. These are things that might initially not flash the red flag and cause some investors to fall into the trap. Subsequently, Shibarium’s marketing strategist warned people to be careful and stay safe.

It is worth mentioning that fraudsters often target the Shiba Inu community. Over the last few years, the meme coin has evolved into a complex ecosystem, whereas the number of investors, developers, and proponents is now in the millions.

The growing community and the fact that some newcomers might have little-to-no experience could be among the reasons why scammers have shifted their focus on that front.

Not long ago, one SHIB-related X account alerted people that wrongdoers had created fake profiles on the social media platform to deceive with “promises of giveaways, exclusive content, or investment opportunities.” LUCIE was among the targets, and the hackers replicated their personal account.

Binance Users Should Keep Their Guard up

The users of the world’s largest digital asset exchange also comprise a substantial portion of the global cryptocurrency community. Approximately a week ago, the company sounded the alarm about phishing scammers who present themselves as Binance staff on Telegram and other platforms.

The team advised its customers to pay attention to suspicious messages and to always double-check information before clicking on unknown links. Binance’s CEO Richard Teng shared the warning, emphasizing that people’s vigilance is of utmost importance:

“We’re here 24/7, but your vigilance is the first line of defense.”