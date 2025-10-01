Top Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions for Q4

An astronomical rise to $20 or a price correction: what Q4 has to offer for XRP?

The fourth quarter of the year has historically not been as successful for XRP as the third. However, in the following lines, we will examine some optimistic forecasts that suggest the asset could reach a new price record in the next three months.

Is XRP Gearing up for a Final Push?

2025 has so far been more than positive for Ripple’s native token, whose price tapped a new all-time high of over $3.65 in the summer. Despite the retreat in the following months, XRP remains well in the green year-to-date, while some analysts believe the last quarter could bring even greater gains.

Cobb, an X user with almost 200,000 followers on X, predicted the valuation could explode to $6.32 within that period. Amonyx is even more bullish, setting a target of $20 by December. It is important to note that such a rally would require XRP’s market cap to exceed $1 trillion. Currently, the entire capitalization of the crypto sector is just north of $4 trillion, making the forecast quite implausible.

Although not outlining an exact price point, the X user CRYPTOWZRD also contributed. The analyst claimed that XRP’s recent consolidation is identical to the one from 2017, which was followed by a major pump.

“XRP is mirroring the 2017 Bull Run, it’s getting ready for its final parabolic move into price discovery.. It’s a question of when, not if.”

Meanwhile, Moon Lambo noted that Ripple’s cross-border token wrapped up Q3 with its strongest quarterly close ever. This marked the fifth consecutive green quarter for XRP, but some X users warned the next one might not favor the bulls.

“That makes 5 consecutive green closes. Next quarter closes red, more than likely deep red. Please, someone point out any time in the past we’ve had 5 green quarters, and a 6th followed… I’ll wait,” one person said.

The Peak is Yet to Come?

According to Google Trends, the recent searches involving XRP are far below the spike witnessed towards the end of 2024. This means that investors are not fully engaged with the asset, and historically, price records and cycle tops have aligned with spikes in retail interest. Of course, this is not guaranteed, but it is worth paying attention to.

Lastly, we will examine the recent exchange netflows, which have been predominantly negative. This indicates that investors have shifted their holdings toward self-custody methods, which reduces the immediate selling pressure.

