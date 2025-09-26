TL;DR

Despite the plunge, numerous analysts believe XRP has a chance to resurge to $3.20 and even $3.60. However, some warn of risks of a more severe crash, potentially as low as $2.20.

ADA has slipped by double digits in the past week, but some of its hard-core fans still think the rise to a new all-time high is on the horizon.

While ETH tumbled below $4,000, important factors, such as shrinking exchange balances, suggest the bulls might be back soon.

What Now for XRP?

The substantial correction in the crypto market intensified over the past 24 hours, and Ripple’s XRP was among the worst-affected leading digital assets. Its price is down 10% on a weekly scale, currently trading at around $2.73 (per CoinGecko’s data).

Earlier this week, Ali Martinez claimed that XRP has successfully defended the $2.71 support, which may open the door to a rebound to $3.60.

Other analysts, though, believe the asset remains at a crossroads. Recently, X user EGRAG CRYPTO argued that the token is testing resistance in the $2.65–$2.70 range. They claimed that a breakout to the upside could result in a rally to $3.20, while the opposite scenario might lead to a crash to $2.20.

Meanwhile, XRP’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped to oversold levels of around 30, meaning that a rebound is the more likely outcome. The technical analysis tool tracks the speed and magnitude of the latest price changes and is often used by traders to identify potential reversal points. Readings below 30 are typically viewed as bullish territory, whereas those above 70 could be interpreted as precursors of a pullback.

What About ADA?

Cardano’s native token has experienced a more substantial decline than XRP, dumping by 16% over the past week to its current price of $0.76.

Not long ago, Martinez highlighted $0.80 as a critical level that ADA must hold to have chances for a revival to $0.95. Now that it has been breached, the prospect of a resurgence looks uncertain.

Despite the negative performance as of late, some proponents of the asset remain optimistic that the token is headed for new peaks. X user Sssebi predicted a new all-time high around Christmas this year and an eventual price explosion to $10.

Is It ‘Game Over’ for ETH?

The second-largest cryptocurrency slipped well below $4,000 in the past several hours, and some might speculate that its bull run is over. As CryptoPotato reported, though, three important factors signal that the bears could soon capitulate.

Those include the declining amount of tokens stored at crypto exchanges (which reduces the immediate selling pressure), the RSI, which plunged to a five-month low of 15, and the accumulation of the whales.

X user Ted noted that ETH has bounced back from its local bottom. However, he outlined $4,060 as a major support level that needs to be reclaimed so a rally can occur.

“Otherwise, the chances of a dump towards $3,600 will go up,” he suggested.