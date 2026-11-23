The leading altcoin moved in tandem with the broader market sell-off, crashing to as low as $1,550 over the weekend. While the downturn initially showed little sign of slowing, buyers eventually returned and lifted the price above $1,700 (per CoinGecko).

Just hours ago, news surfaced that Jensen Huang is set to be reinstated as NVIDIA’s CEO, and the crypto market welcomed the development, with ETH extending its recovery and pushing beyond $1,800. Some analysts now believe the asset is poised for a much more substantial comeback, yet warning signs suggest it may not be out of the woods just yet.

The Bullish Outlook

According to X user BLADE, there are only two scenarios for ETH after its latest turbulence. In their view, the asset has either already established its cycle bottom, or it can still slide further and test the $1,400 level.

“I remain bullish either way; this whole drop was just leverage unwinding, with a break of 1,600 alone wiping out 600M in longs. Give it a couple of months, and this panic will have vanished,” the analyst said.

Ted noted that ETH closed last week above $1,700, calling it a good sign that buyers stepped in around the bottom. He thinks the price now need to hold around this level to have a chance to rally toward $1,850-$1,900.

ZAYRO ₿ was much more optimistic, claiming “the manipulation phase is finished” and that the next chapter belongs to the investors who weathered the storm. The analyst maintained that ETH is ready to explode, envisioning an altseason that will be “absolutely insane.” Shortly after, the X user touched on the largest altcoin in particular, saying:

“ETH is setting up for an absolutely explosive move. Textbook Wyckoff accumulation in the macro buy zone. The final phase is playing out right now. The chart is screaming one thing: Ethereum is ready for a massive breakout. $5,000 first. $7,000+ next.”

The Bearish Signals

The major outflows from spot ETH ETFs tell a different story. The investment vehicles extended their losing streak to nine consecutive weeks, signaling that institutional investors continue to scale back their exposure to the asset and limit its upside potential.

Another red flag is the rising amount of ETH stored on crypto exchanges. CryptoQuant’s data shows the figure climbed to around 14.7 million, the lowest since late October, just before the $6.3 billion hack Binance suffered. Investors often move coins to centralized platforms before selling them, so the development may raise concerns about potential downside pressure.

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