Top Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Predictions as of Late

The largest meme coin by market capitalization has rebounded 4% over the past week, with some analysts expecting the uptrend to continue in the short term.

Some key on-chain metrics support the bullish outlook, yet traders and investors should tread lightly, as market conditions remain unstable due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and other factors.

How High Can DOGE Go?

During the Friday market-wide price resurgence, Dogecoin briefly surpassed $0.10, but it currently trades around $0.09. Its market capitalization hovers at approximately $14.6 billion, making it the undisputed leader in the meme coin realm and the 10th-biggest cryptocurrency.

According to some analysts, such as X user Don, the token has significant upside potential. They noted that DOGE has been trading above a certain support zone since 2021, setting the next critical resistance at $0.40. The market observer believes that a rise to such a dimension could open the door to $1.

Other analysts who recently chipped in include Mikybull Crypto and Cryptollica. The former argued that DOGE looks “so primed for a big move,” while the latter envisioned a possible explosion to a new all-time high of $1.60.

The recent whale activity reinforces the optimistic scenario. The renowned analyst Ali Martinez revealed last week that large investors had purchased 330 million DOGE in a few days. The development shows their strong conviction in the asset and could prompt retail investors to mimic the big players’ move.

Other Bullish Factors

Earlier this month, spot DOGE ETFs finally attracted capital, indicating that institutional investors have renewed some interest in the meme coin.

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The first such product in the USA went live in November last year, launched by Grayscale, while Bitwise and 21Shares followed shortly after. The cumulative net inflow into those financial vehicles remains below $10 million, which is nothing compared to the massive demand for spot BTC, ETH, and XRP ETFs. Those products with Ethereum as an underlying asset, for instance, have witnessed a 7-day green streak: something last seen in October 2025.

The recent Dogecoin exchange netflow is also worth monitoring. Over the past weeks, outflows have dominated inflows, signaling that investors have been abandoning centralized platforms and moving toward self-custody methods. This is considered bullish since it reduces immediate selling pressure.