The mix of decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI) has given birth to a new narrative in the crypto space called DeFAI, which, as the title suggests, focuses on leveraging AI agents to simplify the onboarding process for decentralized applications (dApp), which are often more complex than useful.

In other words, the fusion of AI with DeFi is gaining traction in the crypto market as it can simplify on-chain interactions for non-crypto users with the help of AI agents. The agents can potentially handle the entire workflow: from moving tokens across networks or swapping them to more complex tasks like identifying secure bridge protocols, optimizing swap routes, and even creating a liquidity pool on a lending platform.

This, at least ideally, would reduce the anxiety (and burden) often associated with complex DeFi operations.

But DeFAI is barely in its infancy, and many of these projects are evidently quite experimental. Nevertheless, this new narrative has become one of the hottest trends in the crypto space, with market analysts and researchers believing it could bring billions of dollars into the ecosystem.

Let’s find out what DeFAI is, how it works, and some top projects leading the ranks.

What is DeFAI?

DeFAI, also known as AiFi, AgentFi, is one of the fastest-growing crypto ecosystems. Fun fact: it’s already a one billion dollar market, according to CoinGecko data.

Several projects are leading the charge, leveraging natural language processing and AI-driven automation to redefine user interaction and efficiency in DeFi:

So, where’s the value proposition, and what’s the TLDR? Right now, using DeFi often means jumping between different apps, connecting wallets, and manually entering all the details for every transaction. No matter how innovative, the average user experience in DeFi is often poor because it’s complicated and easy to mess up.

DeFAI changes that by letting users use simple commands like, “Swap 3 ETH for USDC” or “Invest in a liquidity pool” to an AI agent that will figure out all the details for, such as finding the best rates or options. All they have to do is approve the final action. This makes using DeFi as easy as sending a text message.

It’s like having ChatGPT for crypto. Users just tell a smart assistant to handle all the steps of a complicated task. For example, users might say, “Move my ETH to another network, swap some of it for USDC, and use it to earn rewards in a liquidity pool.” The AI agent will take care of everything:

Choosing the best tools for each step.

Making sure it’s secure and cost-effective.

Sending the results back to your wallet.

DeFAI makes DeFi easier to use, even for beginners. It handles the hard parts, helps users avoid costly mistakes, and saves time as well. With tools like simple commands, smart assistants, and instant research, it opens the door for more people to take advantage of decentralized finance without feeling lost or overwhelmed.

Below are some of the top DeFAI projects that are currently trending in the crypto community.

Top DeFAI Projects in 2025

Griffain (GRIFFAIN)

Griffain was built on the Solana blockchain by Tony Plasencia, a veteran developer on Solana known for projects like Backan Underdog and Blink.fun.

Griffain offers several types of agents, which are divided into two categories:

Personal agents : customizable models that can search for data, complete general tasks, and interact with blockchain applications.

: customizable models that can search for data, complete general tasks, and interact with blockchain applications. Special agents: are more advanced agents that can perform complex tasks, such as providing an in-depth analysis and reports on crypto narratives and trends, delivering news on crypto, simulating complex conversations in different languages, and much more.

All agents have one thing in common: they are designed to execute on-chain actions through natural language commands. For example, they can carry out copy trading, create memecoins from scratch, automate trading processes like profit-taking strategies, or just be your virtual assistant. The platform is a user-friendly gateway for simplifying complex on-chain activities, making it a pioneer in natural language-driven DeFi applications.

PAAL AI

PAAL AI is an Ethereum-based DeFAI platform that offers a wide range of advanced AI-powered features, including AI-powered chatbots and assistants:

MyPaalBot : A personalized assistant that can act as a chatbot, moderator, researcher, and even community manager. It’s the most basic type of agent, but it can provide tailored insights and recommendations for different tasks.

: A personalized assistant that can act as a chatbot, moderator, researcher, and even community manager. It’s the most basic type of agent, but it can provide tailored insights and recommendations for different tasks. AutoPaal : A more advanced research and analysis tool that can be used to gain an edge with market insights and predictions for cryptocurrency projects and coins.

: A more advanced research and analysis tool that can be used to gain an edge with market insights and predictions for cryptocurrency projects and coins. PaalX: A decentralized in-chat trading feature enabling users to swap tokens, manage wallets, and view portfolios without leaving the chat interface.

The platform supports multimodal AI capabilities, processing information from text, images, audio, and video. This functionality enhances crypto analysis and aids in informed decision-making.

Another perk of PAAL is how customizable their AI agents are. Users can train their agents using their own custom datasets. Their multimodal capabilities allows them to understand and respond to different types of inputs, making them quite versatile in different applications.

Hey Anon

Hey Anon (ANON) is a multi-chain DeFAI project deployed on Sonic, Solana, Base, and Arbitrum. It focuses on natural language transaction interfaces, autonomous DeFi agents, and research tools.

The project has gained significant attention, partly due to its controversial founder, Daniele Sesta, who is known for creating multi-billion-dollar protocols like Spell and Wonderland in previous cycles.

Hey Anon plans to open its public beta by the end of January, supported by a $20 million AI Agent Fund from DWFlabs. So far, detailed features are scarce, but the project seeks to streamline DeFi interactions using AI-powered tools. As per its whitepaper, Hey Anon agents can be used for cross-chain interactions through LayerZero, get accurate price data through Pyth Network, and even borrow and earn using lending protocols like Aave.

As per CoinGecko data, it’s the third largest DeFAI project by market capitalization, exceeding $180M as of January 13th.

AI16Z

AI16Z is self-described as “the first investment DAO led by AI agents.” The project combines AI with decentralized governance to make autonomous investment decisions, which are carried out by an AI agent called Marc AIndressen.

While it has no relation to the VC firm Andresseen Horowitz (a16z), the agent is trained on data available about its co-founder, Marc Andresseen.

Marc operates as the central intelligence within the AI16Z ecosystem, managing a $28 million asset pool, and you can check the breakdown here. Moreover, the agent bases its decisions on a combination of data-driven analysis and inputs from token holders, who can also pitch investment ideas. Token holders with significant stakes in the ai16z token can influence the AI’s decisions via a mechanism called the “Virtual Marketplace of Trust,” which determines the credibility of user contributions.

At the core of AI16Z is ElizaOS, a framework that enables the creation of AI agents tailored for specific tasks. ElizaOS has gained significant traction, becoming one of the fastest-growing repositories on GitHub and surpassing projects like Google Gemini in Stars History, an important popularity metric.

The team is also considering launching an AI agent creation platform, similar to Pump.fun, using AI16Z as the primary currency, which became the first of its kind to reach a market cap of over $2B in the Solana network.

Mode Network

Mode Network brings AI-driven automation to Ethereum Layer-2s (L2), building a fully AI-operated DeFi economy. It’s one of the largest ecosystems with roughly 129 AI agents that have collectively executed over 1,600 DeFi transactions.

Some of these agents include:

Arma by Giza : Optimizes USDC yield farming.

: Optimizes USDC yield farming. Brian : Enables natural language execution of transactions and smart contract deployments.

: Enables natural language execution of transactions and smart contract deployments. Sturdy : Aggregates and optimizes returns using AI-powered yield-bearing vaults.

: Aggregates and optimizes returns using AI-powered yield-bearing vaults. MODIUS by Olas: Supports launching or co-owning AI agents for liquidity farming strategies.

by Olas: Supports launching or co-owning AI agents for liquidity farming strategies. Amplifi: Provides cross-chain liquidity and AI optimization for maximizing returns.

Orbit

Orbit (GRIFT) allows users to interact with protocols across over 100 chains, including all EVM-compatible networks and layer-1s like Solana, Aptos, Sui Network, and even Bitcoin.

It was developed by SphereOne, a crypto payment platform that raised $2.5 million in 2023. Orbit simplifies cryptocurrency onboarding and on-chain actions using AI agents, allowing users to perform key actions like:

Swap and bridge tokens and bridge assets across several chains

Stake to maximize returns using an advanced AI strategy

Lend and borrow cryptocurrencies to earn interest or access liquidity

Manage portfolios through an AI agent that can track, gather, analyze data, and optimize positions and strategies.

Neur

Neur is an intelligent copilot for Solana, focusing on natural language interfaces for DeFi.

The project leverages cutting-edge AI power from some of the most advanced models, including Claude 3.5-Sonnet and GPT-4o, using it to monitor and analyze Solana-based data in real-time and perform automated actions. The cherry on top is that users can connect Neur with practically every Solana dApp.

Its GitHub presence has grown despite being in beta, earning 350 stars. So far, the project incentivizes developers to contribute to its security and features through bounties. Yet, early Access requires a fee of 1 SOL, providing limited functionality during this phase.

Autonolas

Founded in 2021, Autonolas (OLAS) is a robust AI and crypto platform with a simple purpose: creating autonomous AI agents that can decentralize AI-driven economies to serve human needs.

Autonolas provides a robust framework for developing and managing autonomous AI systems through its Olas Stack and Olas Protocol, which provide the foundation for creating, deploying, and co-owning the AI agents. The project’s architecture is built around the following core components:

Agent Services: Independent programs working together to achieve specific goals. Composable Autonomous Apps: Extendable and modular applications that can be combined to create more complex systems. On-Chain Protocol: Ensures the security of agent services while incentivizing developers to contribute code.

Moving on, Autonolas’ agents are quite versatile, making them useful for several tasks and protocols, including but not limited to

Automated Portfolio Management : AI agents can manage and rebalance investment portfolios, optimizing returns while reducing manual oversight.

: AI agents can manage and rebalance investment portfolios, optimizing returns while reducing manual oversight. DAO Governance Participation : Services like Governatooorr enable AI agents to engage in decision-making processes within Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).

: Services like Governatooorr enable AI agents to engage in decision-making processes within Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Payroll Management for DAOs : AI agents can streamline payroll operations, ensuring efficient and error-free fund distribution.

: AI agents can streamline payroll operations, ensuring efficient and error-free fund distribution. Cross-Chain Operations: The technology supports complex workflows across multiple blockchains, maintaining seamless operation for diverse tasks.

Gekko AI

Gekko AI was developed by Axal and built on the Virtuals protocol. It aims to simplify and enhance cryptocurrency trading through automation, transparency, and analytics to create advance strategies for the market.

At its core, Gekko AI is designed to provide a seamless and efficient trading experience leveraging Axal’s AI trading platform, introducing tools that automatically analyze markets and execute trades on users’ behalf.

Its AI-driven trading system monitors and interprets market trends 24/7, executing trades based on real-time data and predefined strategies. Users can also take advantage of Axal’s Autopilot system to create custom trading agents tailored to their specific needs and risk preferences.

Closing Thoughts: Top DeFAI Projects in 2025

The fusion of DeFi and AI could become the next catalyst for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole just by simply leveraging the rise of AI agents to streamline traditionally complex on-chain processes.

DeFAI is simple: reduce the steep learning curve of DeFi with AI Agents. Whether automating workflows, optimizing transactions, or enabling interactions with natural language just like ChatGPT, this innovation could transform how users tap into the blockchain and DeFi worlds.

However, notice this sector is quite young, and most projects haven’t fully established themselves with finished, or fully shipped products. It’s very early, but the ecosystem is growing exponentially, with many market analysts predicting significant growth in the coming years.