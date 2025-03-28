The cryptocurrency market may be struggling, but macro headwinds are not deterring investors from talking about digital assets on social media.

According to a tweet by the market intelligence platform Santiment, topics that are driving crypto discussions across social media platforms today include liquidity, Solana, key opinion leaders (KOLs), holders, and the term “MCP.”

Crypto Topics Trending on Social Media

Solana is dominating crypto discussions across social media because it is frequently mentioned in discussions about the liquidity and market capitalization of several crypto projects. Traders are discussing the depth of liquidity in SOL, the native asset of the Solana network.

Santiment said the discussions about Solana indicate a growing interest in projects associated with the crypto network. For instance, institutions like the video game and electronics retail company GameStop and the leading asset manager BlackRock are launching tokenized treasury funds on Solana, contributing to bullish sentiment for the crypto network on social media.

Holders are trending on social media as commentators refer to individuals or entities holding a particular asset, indicating the level of interest in the projects in question. As more people buy and hold tokens, they become active participants in ecosystems, increasing engagement within the crypto community. Santiment sees this as a positive sign for the crypto market.

Higher Investor Participation And Engagement

Furthermore, KOLs are trending due to mentions in various posts related to crypto investments. KOLs refer to crypto influencers who are known for their endorsement and involvement in different projects. Per Santiment’s analysis, users are highlighting various instances where KOLs have “aped” into tokens, driving active participation and investor interest.

As for liquidity, traders are discussing the topic as a crucial factor for investments and projects. The presence or absence of deep liquidity can determine if buy and sell transactions will trigger significant price changes for tokens in the market.

“The repeated references to liquidity across multiple projects suggest a growing interest and awareness among investors regarding the importance of liquidity in their investment decisions,” Santiment stated.

Meanwhile, traders are associating MCP with the monetary value or market cap of different tokens getting endorsements and investments from KOLs.

“The tweets highlight the MCP values of several tokens, indicating significant financial activity and interest in these assets. This suggests that MCP is a key metric in assessing the popularity and financial viability of these crypto projects,” the market intelligence firm added.