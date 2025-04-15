TL;DR

Analysts foresee a major rally, with targets as high as $3.50, citing strong weekly performance and other factors.

Despite bullish momentum, recent whale sell-offs and uncertain macro conditions could spark a new wave of downward pressure on ADA’s price.

Further Rise on the Way?

Cardano’s native token plummeted to a five-month low of almost $0.50 on April 7 when the entire cryptocurrency market collapsed after the trading war between the United States and the rest of the world escalated.

Similar to many other leading digital assets, though, ADA experienced a solid revival in the following days and currently trades at approximately $0.65.



Multiple market observers are optimistic that a much more substantial rally could be on the horizon. The X user Sssebi (who often touches upon ADA’s price dynamics) noted the asset’s positive performance in the past week, envisioning a 25% pump in the short term based on potential developments on the global trade front:

“Let’s see what tariff news we get this week, I have a feeling it’s going to be positive and ADA gets to rally to $0.80.”

For his part, Dan Gambardello told his almost 300,000 followers on X that Cardano’s cryptocurrency could explode beyond $3.50 if it matches XRP’s market capitalization, which currently stands at over $125 billion.

“That’s just the starting line for XRP this cycle. It should be for ADA, too,” he predicted.

Strategic partnerships or other key developments may also act as price catalysts for the token. Not long ago, some crypto community members speculated that Cardano and Ripple may soon shake hands on a mutual collaboration. The rumors followed a video on X that Ripple uploaded and started with Cardano’s logo.

The possible launch of a spot ADA ETF in the US could ignite a rally, too. The leading digital asset manager Grayscale officially filed for a Cardano exchange-traded fund with the New York Stock Exchange in February, while the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledged the application shortly after.

The product will allow investors to gain exposure to ADA without holding it directly. This might increase interest in the cryptocurrency, attract an additional number of people into the ecosystem, and positively impact the price of the underlying token. Polymarket estimates there’s a 47% possibility the investment vehicle will go live before the end of 2025.

How About a New Correction?

Contrary to the bullish predictions, the recent whales’ activity signals that ADA might experience another pullback soon. The renowned analyst Ali Martinez revealed that large investors (those who own between one million and ten million coins) have dumped more than 100 million tokens in the last week.

Such moves increase the circulating supply of ADA and could be followed by a price retreat if demand doesn’t react accordingly. Furthermore, the whales’ actions could trigger fear and panic among smaller players, which might lead to a chain reaction of selling.