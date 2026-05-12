Top Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions as of Late: 10x Explosion on the Way?

Over the past week, Cardano’s ADA has surged 6%, making it one of the best-performing top-15 cryptocurrencies.

Numerous analysts have recently spotted that the asset has been following a similar pattern witnessed during previous bull cycles, suggesting this could be just the beginning of a major rally.

‘Printing by the Plan’

Earlier this month, ADA came close to reclaiming the $0.30 mark, reaching its highest level since mid-March. It currently trades around $0.27, while its market capitalization remains above $10 billion.

The asset is often among the most talked-about cryptocurrencies and becomes the subject of price predictions. One popular analyst who recently touched upon the matter is JAVON MARKS. The X user claimed that ADA continues to maintain a similar structure to that observed in 2021 and shows “signs of strength.” They set a target of $2.91, meaning that the price could be gearing up for a whopping 10x pump.

Prior to that, Sssebi opined that ADA had been consolidating over the past few months, as it did towards the end of 2024, which was later followed by a price increase above $1.30. That said, the analyst believes a surge above $1 is still in play this year.

For their part, Vuori Trading argued that ADA is still “printing by the plan” and sits in a “strong buy level.” The analyst envisioned a staggering jump to as high as $14, occurring sometime between Q3 2027 and Q1 2028.

Ali Martinez has also given his two cents lately. He emphasized the importance of the $0.25 support zone, noting that it has repeatedly acted as a major inflection point for the token.

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For instance, in January 2023, ADA bounced off $0.25, resulting in an 88.27% jump over the following weeks. In September that year, this level again served as firm support, sparking a 243% surge.

More Bullish Signals

ADA’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) also supports the bullish case for further price increases. The ratio of the technical analysis tool has plunged to 22, indicating the asset has entered oversold territory and could be gearing up for a move north.

The RSI measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes and provides traders with vital information about potential price reversal points. It runs from 0 to 100, and conversely, anything above 70 is interpreted as a warning for an impending pullback.