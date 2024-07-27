TL;DR

Analysts predict a significant bull run for bitcoin, potentially driven by the emergence of a “Golden Cross.”

Some experts anticipate short-term corrections, advising caution to investors.

The Bullish Forecasts

The primary cryptocurrency passed through enhanced volatility in the past week, with its price ranging from $64,000 to over $68,000. Currently, it trades at around $67,300, with many analysts expecting a bull run in the upcoming months.

One example is the X user Titan of Crypto, who assumed that a BTC “Golden Cross” might be on the horizon. The phenomenon happens when the 50-day moving average (MA) crosses above the 200-day MA. Historically, these events have been a precursor of a significant rally for the leading digital asset.

According to Titan of Crypto, this time, the “Golden Cross” might be formed by the crossing of the MA100 with the MA200 and could be observed by the end of 2024. The analyst said that has never happened before, envisioning “the most impulsive bull run” as a result.

For their part, X user Jelle argued that bitcoin might repeat its performance from several months ago. The trader reminded that the price consolidated between December 2023 and February 2024, dipped substantially for a short period of time, and later entered a bull run.

A similar consolidation and a brief correction were recorded lately, meaning BTC could be on its way to charting a new all-time high in the following months, Jelle’s chart shows.

Another X user thinks that BTC’s “perfect scenario is loading.” They predicted “one last dump” to as low as $50,000 by September before an exponential ascent to $100,000 before the year’s end.

The Bears

On the other hand, some industry participants believe BTC might head south in the short term. The popular analyst Ali Martinez maintained that the TD Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on the hourly chart, meaning a brief correction could be in the cards.

The analysis tool, developed by Tom DeMark, is used to identify possible reversal moments by signaling periods of trend exhaustion. It consists of nine consecutive candles, each of which must close higher than the close four candles earlier. Earlier today (July 26), BTC briefly tumbled below $67,000, indicating a bearish move (according to Martinez).

Speaking of bitcoin bears, one should mention Peter Schiff. The American stockbroker and financial commentator is well-known for his harsh stance on the cryptocurrency, often criticizing it and advising investors to exit the ecosystem.

Most recently, he predicted that many of the people who hold BTC will have their pain threshold tested. “I actually think those who decide they can’t take the pain any longer will end up better off than those who grin and bear it,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Schiff’s anti-BTC forecasts have often been quite imprecise. At the end of 2023, he assumed that the asset was headed for a “black swan” collapse. BTC’s price was hovering around $42,000 when he chipped in, while several months later, it skyrocketed to an all-time high of over $73,500.