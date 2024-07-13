TL;DR

Bitcoin’s price fluctuated between $54,000 and $60,000 in the last seven days, with predictions of a surge to $90,000-$100,000 based on factors like Ethereum ETFs launch and Germany’s BTC sales.

However, some analysts warn of potential price drops due to various factors.

What’s Next for BTC?

The primary cryptocurrency experienced enhanced volatility in the past week, with its price ranging from $54,000 to almost $60,000. Currently, it trades at around $58,000 (per Coingecko’s data), with numerous analysts speculating that a fresh resurgence could be on the horizon.

The X user with over 800,000 followers—Crypto Rover—predicted that BTC would reach the $100,000 milestone in the following months. He believes the eventual launch of spot Ethereum (ETH) ETFs in the USA and the fact that Germany has already sold almost its entire Bitcoin stash could be among the driving factors.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved eight such products, but they are not yet live. According to Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, July 18 seems like the “best guess” for a launch date.

For its part, the German government recently started selling a significant portion of its crypto holdings (around 50,000 BTC), which were confiscated during an investigation into an illegal streaming site. The move could have been one element suppressing the asset’s price as of late. The government now has 6,894 BTC left (currently equaling around $395 million).

Mikybull Crypto chipped in, too, suggesting that Bitcoin’s value could have a “bumpy ride” but eventually spike to as high as $90,000. The trader claimed the asset’s price swings since the beginning of the year have formed a “bullish megaphone pattern.”

Such a formation is characterized by a series of higher highs and lower lows, creating a widening shape on the chart. It is typically seen as a reversal pattern and is often followed by a price uptrend.

However, not all analysts are so optimistic. The X user Yoddha noted that Bitcoin’s dominance has been consolidating at a resistance area for a while, expecting “a drop anytime soon.” The dominance has been hovering in the 49.5%-53% range in the past month, currently set at 51.45% (CoinGecko’s data).

Scaramucci’s Forecast

Earlier this year, Anthony Scaramucci – a former White House official and a firm proponent of Bitcoin – predicted that the asset’s price could reach $100K before the year’s end.

He claimed that BTC’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, outlining FTX’s potential repayment of billions of dollars to harmed investors as a price catalyst. Scaramucci believes that 40% to 50% of those people will re-enter the ecosystem after receiving their sums based on their loyalty to the industry.

Mass accumulation of Bitcoin would reduce the available supply on the market, increasing scarcity (if demand stays the same or rises). This can also indicate positive market sentiment, sparking more interest among participants and attracting additional investors.