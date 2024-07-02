Cryptocurrencies related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been quite trending in the past several months thanks to the rapid advancement of that technology.

In the following lines, we will touch upon some of the leading ones and those that have the best chance to chart substantial gains throughout July.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

This is the biggest asset in the niche and the 20th-largest in the entire cryptocurrency market. NEAR is currently worth around $5.40 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a whopping 270% price increase on a yearly scale.

The X user Crypto Tony recently predicted that the asset might head toward the $8 mark in the following weeks. However, the analyst assumed it might first plunge to as low as $4.10 “to take out the lows.”

Internet Computer (ICP)

As of now, the second-largest AI coin is far from its glory days, which were witnessed in May 2021. Its valuation is currently hovering around $8, while three years ago, it was over $450.

On the other hand, 2024 has been quite successful for ICP so far. It is up 92% yearly and briefly hit almost $20 in March.

The asset recently made the headlines after being placed in a prestigious ranking. The crypto market intelligence platform Santiment estimated that ICP is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of development frequency.

Render (RNDR)

This is the fourth-biggest in the realm, with a market cap of almost $3 billion. RNDR caught the eye of the leading crypto exchange Coinbase, which placed it in its roadmap zone in January of this year and later enabled trading services with it.

The move was followed by a price resurgence for the token, meaning another interaction of that type in the near future can positively affect RNDR’s valuation.

Akash Network (AKT)

Last but not least, we will touch upon AKT, which is one of the few AI cryptocurrencies situated in the green today (July 2). Its price is up 4% daily and 30% weekly, currently standing at around $3.80.

Meanwhile, we have recently compiled a guide on the top AI crypto coins to watch this year, so make sure to check it out.