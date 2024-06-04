The meme coin sector keeps making waves thanks to numerous tokens of that type charting double-digit price spikes quite frequently.

The cohort’s market capitalization currently stands at almost $65 billion, and in the following lines, we will touch upon five assets that may be among the best performers this month.

TRUMP

This meme coin related to America’s former president – Donald Trump – might experience severe volatility in June since it is heavily affected by some news surrounding the billionaire.

MAGA (TRUMP) soared substantially in mid-May following reports that Trump (who will challenge the current political leader, Joe Biden, in the upcoming presidential elections) leads in five out of six swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada.

The token witnessed severe ups and downs toward the end of the month when the American was found guilty in a hush-money trial involving the pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels.

In the following days, it overcame the turbulence, hitting a new all-time high of over $17 on June 1. Shortly after, though, it headed south and is currently trading at around $13.20 (per CoinGecko’s data).



Trump and Biden agreed to participate in a debate on June 27, while the former president’s sentencing on the trial above is set for next month. Both factors can contribute to enhanced volatility for TRUMP’s price.

BODEN

This meme coin related to America’s current president, Joe Biden, saw the light of day in March and rallied to an ATH of almost $1 a month later. Since then, though, BODEN has been on a downfall, briefly spiking on several occasions.

For reasons similar to the above, BODEN is likely to be subject to increased speculation and, therefore, volatility. It’s worth keeping a closer eye on meme coins of this kind because they tend to go through tremendous price changes during periods of this type.

Currently, the asset is worth around $0.25, but its price may fluctuate significantly this month following the upcoming debate and other news surrounding Biden.



BRETT

The frog-themed Brett (BRETT) has been one of the best performers in the meme coin realm lately, with its valuation skyrocketing by 180% on a monthly scale.

The asset made the headlines today (June 4), defying the market trends with a 30% price rally. Its market capitalization crossed the $1 billion mark, making BRETT the seventh-biggest token in its cohort.



It will be interesting to see whether the bull run can continue this month and whether the meme coin can flip leaders like Bonk Inu (BONK) and Floki Inu (FLOKI).

POPCAT

Cat-themed meme coins have also risen in popularity, with POPCAT being one of the largest of that type. It entered the market in December last year but started progressing in March 2024.

POPCAT’s peak occurred at the beginning of May when its price reached almost $0.65 whereas the market cap pumped above $600 million.

It currently trades at approximately $0.45. Endorsements from popular figures, marketing trends, rising adoption, and more can trigger a new resurgence. As such, it will be interesting to see what June has to offer.

SHIB

Last but not least, we will touch upon the second-biggest meme coin – Shiba Inu (SHIB). Despite its unsatisfactory price performance in the past month, it remains one of the hottest topics in the crypto industry due to the substantial number of investors.

SHIB’s potential rally in the short term may be propelled by several elements, including its burning mechanism and the advancement of the layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium.

The burn rate went through the roof today (June 4), exploding by over 10,000% and resulting in 21.4 million tokens sent to a null address.

For its part, Shibarium has achieved countless milestones since its launch in August last year. As CryptoPotato reported, the total number of blocks processed on the network exceeded 5 million, while total transactions are inching toward 420 million.

Shibarium is designed to foster the advancement of the Shiba Inu ecosystem by improving speed, lowering transaction fees, encouraging community participation, and enhancing scalability. Those curious to learn more about the L2 blockchain solution, please check our dedicated video below: