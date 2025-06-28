SPX6900, a little known and mysterious, but very popular Ethereum meme coin, grew by 23% from May 27 to Jun. 26. That’s after the high flying altcoin grew 74.6% in 15 days from May 27 to an all time high price of $1.61 on Jun. 11, according to data compiled by CoinMarketCap.

That’s pacing for an almost unbelievable average annualized ROI of 1,815%.

But is support for that kind of growth in SPX6900’s currency exchange rate against the US dollar sustainable over a longer period? Or was this just a come-and-go flash in the pan?

Ethereum Meme Coin SPX6900 12-Month Returns: +9,000%

SPX6900 is one of 2025’s hot new 100x altcoin gems for crypto market ROI hunters. In the trailing 12-month period, ot gained over 9,000% in value.

Trading for about a penny exactly one year ago, the top 5 crypto meme coin exchanged hands at a $1.17 on Thursday, Jun. 26, for an incredible 9,000% return on investment.

Taking the trailing one year view, SPX6900’s performance compared to Bitcoin and the US stock market is even more impressive. During the same time, Bitcoin’s price gained 76%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained it’s usual 12%. That’s 2% gains to cover your average yearly US dollar consumer inflation rate, plus 10% growth in your portfolio.

But it’s nothing like the growth crypto markets have pumped into an Ethereum parody of the S&P 500 stock benchmark.

At its record high price on this Jun. 11, SPX6900 had delivered buyers on Jun. 27, a year ago, an opportunity to cash out ROIs of 12,384%.

SPX6900 $1,000 into $123,840 in Under 12 Months

That means every $1,000 spent buying this funny little meme coin just one year ago bought a sum of tokens that could be sold earlier this month for $123,840. For the average US individual and household finances, that is a life-changing investment.

Very soon in the U.S. you will be able to buy a house with #SPX6900 or #Fartcoin. It can’t get anymore bullish than this pic.twitter.com/A4QWk37zSg — Grey BTC (@greybtc) June 26, 2025

One long-term SPX6900 bull, Nansen researcher Bledi GMI, pumped the meme coin’s previous gains in a post on Wednesday:

“Believe in something; The real definition of long-term growth, long-term support, and a long-term mindset: Imagine where we can go in the next 1year.”

Furthermore, it is interesting and appears very bullish for SPX6900 that it bounced back so quickly from selling off its peak price level on Jun. 11, making a 21% leg up the charts to $1.33 on Jun. 24 after finding market support at $1.04 on Jun. 22.

That was a swift 35% correction over 11 days followed by a decisive breakout of buyers for this relatively new meme coin. These kind of technical market signals a healthy currency economy for SPX6900 and a strong center of gravity for continued growth, according to many analysts.

What Is Going On With SPX6900?

Like many other similar examples in cryptocurrency, this meme coin sounds too good to be true.

The literal stock market, representing actual ownership in US businesses, gained 12% in 12 months, and something called a meme coin, that didn’t exist until a couple years ago, and is simply named after the real SPX 500 gained 12,300%.

How can this be real?

Crypto’s detractors, like the investing legends Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway, say the reason is groupthink, greed, stupidity, and immorality.

But other than making a questionable comparison of cryptocurrency to online gambling, they have yet to give any more serious an answer than that.

They also both have long admitted they just steer clear of high tech investments because they don’t understand the Internet, and have done well enough sticking to the economy’s other sectors.

So what’s really going on with these markets?

There is an enormous profit incentive to investing in newer, smaller liquidity pools adjacent to the base layer blockchain platforms’ currencies, like Ethereum and Solana. The so-called beta plays.

Why?

Ultimately, because the financial, capital, and currency markets are the foundation of the entire global economy— and in these markets the thing lacking most of all is saving.

The Global Cryptocurrency Macro Hedge

American businesses and consumers were especially unhappy with the inflationary rising prices of the Biden and pandemic years. That was likely an important factor in Trump’s 2024 election victory.

But rising prices could have been much worse if it weren’t for the cryptocurrency sector tying up the dollar supply in a multi-trillion dollar Internet currency market.

The demand for savings products that beat inflation and reward savers with competitive ROIs for their money is so great that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and, forgive me for saying it – SPX6900, have consistently outperformed most US stock gains for years.

The yearly and four-year ROIs for Bitcoin and Ethereum, however, have been declining as they have grown to mass global scales. That’s simply because the first dollars in make the most ROIs.

So, to incentivize on-ramping more savings as currency investments in the Internet financial system, and park that money right next to the biggest ecosystems like Bitcoin and Ethereum, where it will be easiest for currency holders to use, developers issue new currencies.

So What Exactly Is SPX6900?

It’s one of these newer meme coins, built on Ethereum and compatible with the BNB Chain. With a $1.17 billion market cap, the currency ranks #61 for size out of all cryptocurrencies in June 2025.

It is also already the fifth most capitalized meme coin, at least at the time of this writing, after DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, and TRUMP.

Pepe may make an instructive comparison for SPX6900’s forward outlook.

They are both Ethereum meme coins with big support from the same community of supporters— edgy, anti-Wall Street, pro-Internet freedom types of people.

Today, Pepe’s market cap is $3.89 billion vs. SPX6900’s $1.17 billion market cap.