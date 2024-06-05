With the market recovering, meme coins are back in the spotlight. In what follows, we are looking at SHIB, WIF, and FLOKI.

Meme Coins to Watch

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB’s price managed to close the past 24 hours with a 8% price increase which shows buyers are again in this meme coin once again. After a flat trend for most of May, June started on a positive note.

The price also made a higher high and higher low, which could signal the beginning of a new uptrend. The current target and resistance are found at $0.000030. If bulls persist this month, they could even have a shot at the highs from March, when SHIB reached $0.000045.

Dogwifhat (WIF)

WIF has increased its price by 6.5% in the past 24 hours, following in the footsteps of SHIB. This meme coin ended May with a bang when its price suddenly spiked by over 30%. WIF has entered a correction since then, but buyers still appear determined to break the resistance at $3.7.

WIF made an all-time high in March at $4.9, and if bullish momentum continues, it could be challenged again. This becomes a likely possibility if the resistance at $3.7 falls. Right now, buyers have the upper hand.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

This meme coin is the best performer on our list after closing the past 24 hours with a 22% price increase. This double-digit performance comes after the price is confirmed at the $0.00025 level as support. Buyers have been dominating since then.

With this latest push, the price also made a higher high, going above the high from March. This is a bullish signal and shows that this uptrend could only be starting.