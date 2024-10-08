TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) leads trader interest due to “Uptober” optimism and rising institutional attention, followed by the meme coin Neiro (NEIRO) hitting an all-time high.

Third place goes to the native token of a popular cryptocurrency exchange, whose price briefly plunged by double digits on October 7.

Here are the Leaders

According to the crypto analytics platform, Bitcoin (BTC) was the cryptocurrency seeing the most “abnormally high level” of trader interest at the start of the week. The leading digital asset topped discussions on social media due to the ongoing optimism among community members and analysts that “Uptober” will offer a potential bull run.

“There is also a growing institutional interest in Bitcoin, particularly with the anticipation of further spot ETFs,” the entity added.

BTC experienced enhanced volatility in the past week, dropping to $60,000 at the beginning of October and later rising to nearly $64K. Currently, it trades at around $62,500 (per CoinGecko’s data). The severe ups and downs could be another topic of discussion.

The second most talked-about cryptocurrency is the viral meme coin Neiro (NEIRO). Its price hit an all-time high on October 7, while its market capitalization neared $800 million. Currently, NEIRO is the ninth-biggest meme coin, a significant achievement for an asset that saw the light of day approximately two months ago.

According to Santiment, whales have recently entered its ecosystem by swapping PEPE tokens, which signals “a growing interest and investment.”

And Third Place Goes to …

The native token of Bitget – BGB – rounded up the top 3 list. Most discussions surrounding the token were related to its double-digit price collapse on October 7.

As CryptoPotato reported, the incident saw the valuation crashing from $1.14 to $0.64 before entering a recovery mode.

The exchange claimed the “unexpected volatility” was due to “market conditions.” It also promised to fully compensate users for any asset losses and complete the process as early as this week.

“Bitget always prioritizes user asset security, and we will continue to optimize margin position levels, risk management measures, and liquidation mechanisms to ensure a safer and more stable trading environment for you. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the firm concluded.