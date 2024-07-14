TL;DR

RWA coins are trending, with significant development activity noted by Santiment, highlighting the top 10 performers.

Despite notable recent price gains, some high-performing ones did not make the list.

These are the Leaders

Real World Assets (RWA) have been quite trending as of late due to the rising prices of some tokens. They represent physical objects or properties and function on the blockchain through smart contracts.

The crypto market intelligence platform – Santiment – outlined the top 10 such coins in terms of development activity in the past 30 days. Somewhat expectedly, the first spot with an index of 512 belongs to Chainlink (LINK), the biggest in the realm, with a market capitalization of almost $8 billion. Synthetix Network (SNX) is second, trailing behind with a score of 255.

“Chainlink is seeing more than double the average daily development activity (512) compared to the nearest project,” Santiment noted.

Centrifuge (CFG) rounds up the top 3 club, while the remaining assets down the line include Oraichain Token (ORAI), Dusk (DUSK), Maker (MKR), IX Swap (IXS), Creditcoin (CTC), Polymesh (POLYX), and Reserve Rights (RSR).

The ranking is similar to last month’s, when LINK, SNC, and CFG held the first three places in the same order.

The Missing One

Meanwhile, one of the best-performing RWA cryptocurrencies recently – Mantra (OM) – did not make the list. The token’s price defied the latest market correction, spiking by almost 50% in the past two weeks. Its performance on a yearly scale is even more impressive, skyrocketing by more than 3,800%.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, some analysts envisioned that its rally would continue in the near future based on certain essential conditions.

One X user predicted a spike towards a new all-time high of $1.20 should OM cross the major resistance level of $1.05. In addition, the $0.55-$0.60 range was outlined as a “support zone.”

Recall that OM exceeded the resistance mark on July 11. Despite not reaching the depicted $1.20, it tapped a new peak of $1.12. It will be interesting to see if the asset will keep its momentum in the following days and whether its price will rise to a new ATH.