Internet Computer (ICP) came first for the second time in a row.

Cardano (ADA), whose price spiked substantially in the past weeks, is also included in the top 10 list.

The Latest Ranking

Crypto analytics platform Santiment estimated that Internet Computer (ICP) ranked first in terms of “notable development activity” in the last 30 days, with a score of 740.7. The token also topped last month’s ranking.

ICP experienced a substantial uptick in the past year, with its price soaring by 215% for that period. It reached a local top of almost $20 in March 2024 before retracing to its current $9.50 (per CoinGecko’s data). ICP’s market capitalization is almost $4.5 billion, making it the second-largest AI-related cryptocurrency (trailing behind NEAR).

Chainlink (LINK) took second place in Santiment’s list with a score of 594.8, while Hedera (HBAR) came third with a ratio of 473.23. Optimism (OP) and Cardano (ADA) rounded out the top five club.

ADA has been at the forefronts of gains lately, reaching a two-month high of $0.41. Its price increase coincides with the overall bullish condition of the entire cryptocurrency market as well as the rising total value locked on the Cardano network. DefiLlama stats show that the TVL pumped above $250 million on September 27, a figure last witnessed at the beginning of June.

The rest of the cryptocurrencies included in the ranking are Cosmos Hub (ATOM), ZKsync (ZK), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), and Kusama (KSM).

ADA’s Next Potential Move?

As mentioned above, ADA has been among the best-performing cryptocurrencies recently, and it will be interesting to check some price predictions related to it.

The popular X user Crypto Rand claimed that a “bullish breakout” was confirmed on September 26, suggesting this could be the starting point for a journey toward $1.

Trend Rider chipped in, too, noticing a “super signal” emerging on the ADA/BTC chart. “If it confirms, there’s a strong chance ADA could start gaining value against Bitcoin in the coming weeks. This signal has a historical accuracy of 80%,” the analyst maintained.

Earlier this week, CryptoBullet envisioned ADA’s price to tap a lower high of around $1.80 sometime next year. On the other hand, they assumed it might plunge to approximately $0.15 afterward.







Disclaimer: CryptoPotato has received a grant from the Polkadot Foundation to produce content about the Polkadot ecosystem. While the Foundation supports our coverage, we maintain full editorial independence and control over the content we publish.

