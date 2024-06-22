TL;DR

NEAR Protocol, The Graph, and Oasis Network lead the top 10 AI cryptocurrencies with the most development activity over the last 30 days.

Recent advancements, such as the “Superintelligence Alliance” between Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol has driven significant rallies in some AI-related coins.

Here are the Leaders

The market intelligence platform Santiment outlined the top 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) cryptocurrencies involved in the most development activity over the last 30 days. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) leads with an index of 173.5, while The Graph (GRT) and Oasis Network (ROSE) follow with ratios of 143.5 and 101.1, respectively.

Bittensor (TAO) and iExec RLC (RLC) round up the top 5, while other well-known coins participating in the list are Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Worldcoin (WLD), and Fetch.ai (FET).

Some of the users commenting below the X post were left surprised that Internet Computer (ICP) is not part of the top 10 club. The cryptocurrency is currently the third-biggest in its cohort, with a market capitalization of almost $4 billion.

The ranking for the previous 30 days (ending in May 20) was slightly different. Back then, the AI cryptocurrency with the most development activity was ROSE, while NEAR, GRT, TAO, and GLM followed next.

AI Coins on the Spotlight

Artificial Intelligence-related cryptocurrencies have been increasingly trending in the past few days thanks to numerous developments. One main element is the announced “Superintelligence Alliance” between Fetch.ai, Ocean Protocol, and SinguralityNET. The initiative received support from the world’s biggest crypto exchange – Binance.

Another factor is NVIDIA’s progress. As CryptoPotato reported, the tech giant briefly turned into the most valuable company across the globe reaching a market cap of over $3.33 trillion. Shortly after, though, Microsoft reclaimed the first spot.

The aforementioned advancements were followed by a huge rally for some AI coins, such as FET, AGIX, and OCEAN. FET experienced a 35% daily price jump on June 20, hitting $1.75 (per CoinGecko’s data). However, it retraced the following day in resonance with the broader crypto market decline.

Meanwhile, we have recently compiled a guide on the top AI crypto coins to watch this year, so make sure to check it out.