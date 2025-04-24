The following is a comprehensive review of the popular cryptocurrency exchange Toobit. We have spent considerable time using the platform, and if you’re wondering whether Toobit is the right place for your trading journey, then this review is for you.

Key takeaways:

Toobit is an intuitive and feature-rich crypto exchange

Its security systems haven’t been breached

The onboarding process is very simple

Overall, the interface is suitable for both beginners and experts

It does have some limitations, such as the lack of bank transfers for withdrawals

Pros:

Beginner-friendly interface

Diverse trading options

Advanced features for seasoned high-volume traders

Demo trading

Proof of Reserves (PoR), 2FA, cold storage

Good liquidity

Cons:

Doesn’t support bank transfers

It’s not available for US-based users

Toobit Review 2025: Getting Started

According to Pitchbook, Toobit is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in the Cayman Islands. It was registered in 2022.

With certain exceptions that we will go over in detail later, Toobit is available to users in more than 100 countries and offers a broad range of trading services. These include, but are not limited to, spot trading, leverage trading, copy trading, trading bots, and much more.

It has a very intuitive and familiar interface, making it suitable for both newcomers and seasoned traders.

As part of our review, we’ve identified a number of key features that are worth highlighting, most of which we will break down further below. These include:

Relatively competitive fee structure

Intuitive user interface with multiple functionalities

An extensive range of trading tools for beginners and experts

Commitment to security and ongoing efforts in this regard

A broad selection of educational materials

Extensive support for multiple cryptocurrencies

Registering an Account: KYC Policies

The exchange operates in more than 100 countries. However, in July 2024, the team issued a notice for the discontinuation of services in the United States, meaning that US-based users are unable to access its services. According to its official Terms of Service, the exchange doesn’t extend its services to Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and “other high-risk regions.”

Therefore, if you’re not a resident of the above, opening an account with Toobit is particularly straightforward.

Once you land on the homepage, all you need to do is head over to the signup button, a nd you will need to register with one of four options:

Email

Google account

Apple account

Telegram account

Please use an active email address. You will receive an activation code to proceed with the registration.

As soon as you’re done opening your account, you can head to the account settings and verify your identity. There are two verification settings – basic and advanced. The former requires basic authentication information and allows you a 24-hour withdrawal limit of 5 BTC, while the latter requires more documentation but also allows you to withdraw up to 50 BTC per day.

Both options offer unlimited deposits, the ability to buy crypto with fiat, and more.

Pro tip: As soon as you have your account running, head to the security center and enable your two-factor authentication (2FA) through either a phone number or an authenticator app such as Google Authenticator.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

As with most centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, you can deposit crypto on-chain to your Toobit account.

In addition, you can also buy crypto with a fiat debit or credit card. As mentioned above, though, you will need to pass at least the basic identity verification to do that.

When it comes to withdrawals, Toobit doesn’t support bank transfers, meaning that you can only withdraw funds on-chain. You can also transfer funds between your different accounts through internal transfers. Neither of these incurs additional fees other than the native network fee.

Supported Cryptocurrencies to Deposit

Toobit supports a broad range of cryptocurrencies available for deposit, including, but not limited to:

BTC

ETH

USDC

SOL

USDT, and more.

Security: Is Toobit a Safe Crypto Exchange in 2025?

Quick take: Yes, Toobit is generally considered to be a safe crypto exchange in 2025. It is audited by Hacke, Elliptic, and Beosin, implements Proof-of-Reserves to confirm that users’ funds are backed 1:1 transparently, places a high focus on privacy protection and global data compliance, while implementing AES-256 encryption and zero-trust architecture.

As part of our Toobit review, we paid special attention to the security measures that the team has put in place.

Account-wide security measures

Let’s first review the account-wide security measures available to every user. These include:

Two-factor authentication through email, phone, or an authenticator app.

Anti-phishing codes are sent to your email to prevent phishing attempts.

Third-party account management: You can bind your account to your Google, Apple, or Telegram account.

The above covers the traditional account-wide measures that exchanges offer to their users.

Broader security measures taken by the exchange

Following in the footsteps of many leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Toobit is also taking extra steps to guarantee the safety of its users’ funds. So far, the platform hasn’t been breached. Toobit undergoes security audits by some of the leading firms in the industry, such as Hacken, Beosin, and Elliptic.

Moreover, Toobit implements the following security measures:

Proof of Reserves

Scalable and high-performance multi-cloud architecture

AES-256 encryption, zero-trust architecture

Multi-factor authentication

Cold storage and regular security audits

Trading on Toobit Reviewed

Toobit provides a comprehensive suite of trading tools, enabling both newcomers and seasoned veterans to trade efficiently and with ease. In fact, the trading interface itself is quite familiar with what is available on other platforms, bringing a sense of familiarity.

Supported Cryptocurrencies to Trade

Toobit supports a tremendously large pool of cryptocurrencies when it comes to trading both on its spot platform and on its derivatives. These include BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ARB, LTC, SOL, SHIB, ETC, ADA, and hundreds more.

Order types

For both spot and leverage trading, Toobit has an array of order types. These include:

Limit order: This type of order executes at a pre-specified (or better) price. Once the current market price reaches the specified price, the order will execute at the best available price within the limit range. In the example below, we have set a limit order to buy 1 BTC when the price reaches $80,000. Keep in mind that as soon as you place a limit order, the necessary funds to execute your order will be blocked from your account and unless the order executes or you cancel it, they will not be available to you.

Market order: This is the simplest type of order, which executes immediately at the best available market price. In the example below, we set a market order to buy 10,000 USDT worth of BTC, and as soon as we hit “buy BTC,” the order will be executed immediately.

Trigger order: This type of order means that when the market reaches the trigger price, the system will automatically place an order based on a pre-set order price and quantity. You can choose between a market and a limit order. In this example, we have created a trigger order that will execute when Bitcoin’s price reaches 85,000 USDT (the STOP price). At that point, the system will create a limit order to buy 1 BTC once the price falls down to 84,000 USDT.

In addition, Toobit also offers advanced order types like OCO (standing for One-Cancles-the-Other), which is suited for professional and more experienced investors and traders.

Fee structure

Toobit’s fees depend on whether you are trading spot or futures, as well as your current VIP status, which is determined based on your account balance. Here is a comprehensive breakdown in the table below:

How to trade spot on Toobit

Trading spot on Toobit is incredibly straightforward. In the screenshot below, you will see how the broader trading interface looks like:

All you have to do is determine the order type that you want to do, set the parameters, and click the corresponding buy or sell button, depending on what you want to do. The assets will immediately be displayed as holdings in your spot account.

How to trade futures on Toobit

Trading futures on Toobit requires a little bit more involvement than trading on a spot. You have to set a few additional parameters, all of which are clearly visible on the interface in the screenshot below:

Here is the step-by-step breakdown.

Step 1: Select the margin mode. In the top right corner, right above the “open” button, you will be able to choose between two margin modes: Cross and Isolated. Cross means that all positions under the same margin asset share the same asset cross margin balance. If you get liquidated, the full margin balance, along with any remaining open positions under the asset, will be forfeited. Isolated, on the other hand, means that each position only takes the margin you have posted for this specific position. This is what is recommended for beginners.

Step 2: Select your leverage. This is done from the leverage button, right above the close button. Anything above 5x is considered extremely risky. Even 5x is a lot. This means that you are opening a position worth 5 times your margin, and if the price drops by 20% (100/5 = 20%), your position will get liquidated, and you will lose your margin (or beyond that if you are using cross-margin mode).

Step 3: Select your order type. To open a position, you will have to use a specific order. The futures platform uses the same orders that we have explained above. Once you are ready, simply click the “Buy Long” or “Sell Short” button, depending on which way you think the market will go.

Step 4: Monitoring and closing your position. You can monitor your position directly below the chart. You will also be able to close it from there or from the order menu on the right by selecting “close.”

Copy trading on Toobit

Copy trading has become an incredibly popular feature, and many exchanges have started to implement it. Toobit is one of them. Essentially, copy trading allows users to copy the trades of other users, who, for the most part, are supposedly better at what they do.

To start copy trading, you need to click on the button at the top navigation menu, at which point you will see this screen:

From here, you need only select a trader and set the parameters by which you want to follow their trading.

Important note: copy trading carries risks. The trader you are following might be using different position sizes, might have different risk appetites, and have many other differentiating factors. You need to be aware that even though they claim a certain win rate, this doesn’t mean that it’s risk-free.

Trading bots

From the top navigation menu, in the derivatives trading section, you will also be able to take a look at the different trading bots that you can take advantage of:

Trading bots can be very powerful automation tools, but there is a misconception about them that they require very little attention and provide a means of earning passive income. This is not the case. Setting up successful trading bot strategies requires expertise, and beginner users need to familiarize themselves with all the intricacies of bot trading before diving deeper into this particular field.

TradingView Integration

Toobit has successfully integrated its futures trading platform with TradingView, the industry-leading, trusted, and feature-rich charting solution.

This integration is designed to merge the exchange’s futures trading infrastructure with the familiar and intuitive interface of TradingView, as well as its prominent analytical capabilities. It offers powerful options to the users, while ensuring a smoother, smarter, and data-driven trading experience.

Toobit Convert

To properly deliver a number of options for its users, Toobit has a converter that allows them to switch coins directly on the platform. The function is available for all of the cryptocurrencies that are supported on the Spot Account conversion feature.

Toobit Gifts

It’s also important to highlight that Toobit allows users to send spot cryptocurrency as gifts to any of their Telegram contacts. You can choose between two different types of gifts – a standard one, which sends an even split of a specified amount of cryptocurrency, or a lucky gift, which gifts a random amount for a more exciting experience.

Toobit Customer Support

Toobit offers a wide range of formats for customer service. The exchange has provided an array of educational materials and the most commonly asked questions for users to resolve quickly and independently.

The reviews on Trustpilot are questionable, but upon further investigation, it does appear that a lot of the negative responses are dubious, to say the least. For example, one user complained that they had deposited funds several times, and each time, Toobit didn’t display the amount. The most logical question here is, why would someone keep depositing funds if the exchange allegedly scams them? Also, Toobit has responded under each and every negative review, prompting the users to communicate the problem further, after which the communication on behalf of the users stops.

There is an AI-based support agent that will help you with some of the more basic inquiries. If you want to reach a person, you can open a ticket through their help center.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Toobit regulated?

Toobit has obtained a financial license supervised and issued by Money Services Business (MSB) in the United States under registration number: 31000234013623.

Does Toobit have Proof-of-Reserves?

Yes, Toobit provides proof-of-reserves as part of its security effort to transparently prove that users’ deposits are backed 1:1 by exchange balances.

Does Toobit require KYC?

While KYC is not necessary to register an account, you have to pass at least basic identity verification to be able to withdraw funds from the exchange.

Final Verdict: Toobit Review 2025

After spending a considerable amount of time going through the exchange and digging into its documentation, our final verdict is that Toobit provides an intuitive and user-friendly trading experience. It appears that the team is putting serious efforts into securing its platform, which is further proven by the lack of any reported security incidents. However, there are some questions to be asked – if Toobit has obtained an MSB license in the US, which allows it to operate in the country, as stated on their official website, why doesn’t it allow US traders? This and the lack of bank transfers are the two most obvious drawbacks, apart from which Toobit provides a wholesome trading experience.

This review has been produced in collaboration with Toobit.