Bitcoin’s price performance over the weekend continues in a calm fashion as the asset has remained close to the $84,000 level.

Most altcoins are slightly in the red on a daily scale, aside from Ton after positive news around Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov.

BTC Stands Still at $84K

It was a highly volatile week for the primary cryptocurrency from the get-go. It all started on Monday with a six- grand price drop that drove the asset south to $80,000. Although it managed to defend that level at first and bounced off to $84,000, the bears kept the pressure on and it lost it on Tuesday.

At the time, the cryptocurrency plunged to a four-month low of under $77,000. The bulls finally intercepted the move and didn’t allow another price breakdown. In fact, BTC jumped above $80,000 and spiked to $84,000 on Thursday.

It was first stopped there despite the favorable US CPI data for February. Nevertheless, it shot up on Friday and jumped past $85,000 for the first time since the previous weekend. It has lost some ground since then, and it trades at around $84,000 for most of the weekend.

Its market capitalization remains stuck below $1.670 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is still just shy of 59%.

TON on the Rise

The biggest news within the cryptocurrency community yesterday came from France and concerned Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov. After being arrested in August 2024, the French authorities finally returned his passport on Saturday, as announced by the TON Foundation.

Expectedly, Toncoin exploded immediately after the news broke by over 20%. Although it has retraced slightly since yesterday’s peak, it’s still up by double digits now.

MNT is the other notable gainer from the larger-cap alts, having surged by 8%. AVAX is up by 3%, while most other crypto assets are in the red, including XRP, DOGE, LTC, and ADA.

The total crypto market cap has shed about $30 billion since yesterday’s peak and is below $2.840 trillion now.