Bitcoin’s price slipped on a couple of occasions in the past 24 hours to $107,000, but the bulls managed to defend that level, and the asset now sits about a grand and a half higher.

Ethereum jumped past $2,700 earlier today, while TON has notched a notable increase after some developments on the Telegram-xAI front.

Bitcoin Back to $108.5K

It was this time last week when the primary cryptocurrency continued its recent impressive rally and skyrocketed past its January 2025 all-time high and all the way up to almost $112,000. This became the latest and current peak.

However, the asset retraced on Friday when US President Donald Trump recommended a new set of tariffs against the EU. Bitcoin reacted with an immediate price drop of around $3,000-4,000. It recovered some ground over the weekend and started another leg up on Monday and Tuesday, which pushed it to nearly $111,000.

It couldn’t continue north despite the positive flows into the US ETFs and even slipped to $107,000 yesterday. After testing that support on a couple of occasions, BTC bounced off and now trades at around $108,500.

Its market capitalization has remained at around $2.155 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has taken a minor hit and is down to 60.6%.

TON Up 8%

Although the deal has not been signed yet, Pavel Durov’s Telegram and Elon Musk’s xAI seem to be close to a massive $300 million partnership. Despite the controversy around the completion of the agreement, TON’s price reacted today with a massive surge from under $3 to almost $3.7 before it retraced to its current $3.33 level, which still represents an 8% increase.

Ethereum has also charted an impressive jump since yesterday and is above $2,700 now. PEPE has added 6% of value, while PI has dropped by over 3% and is close to breaking below $0.7.

The total crypto market cap has remained sluggish at around $3.560 trillion on CG.