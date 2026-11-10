Tom Lee: Ethereum’s Stagnation Reflects Impatience, Not Weak Fundamentals

Lee pointed to the steady and visible tokenization progress this year, with the majority on Ethereum, as a reason to stay patient.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee believes Ethereum’s prolonged price weakness is a reflection of impatient investors rather than deteriorating fundamentals.

Despite mounting losses and renewed pressure around $2,000, the investor says developments in the Ethereum ecosystem justify a longer-term bullish outlook.

Tom Lee Sees Ethereum’s Long-Term Case Intact

In a November 10 post on X, Lee acknowledged that ETH’s sluggish performance was disappointing, but he largely attributed that to market impatience. According to him, investors are not appreciating the many developments that are taking place beneath the surface, especially the tokenization of traditional assets.

The Fundstrat founder pointed to what he described as steady and visible progress toward a tokenization supercycle in 2026, with the “vast majority” of it happening on Ethereum. In addition, he pushed back on the idea that AI was “consuming all incremental capital,” which might otherwise have found its way into crypto.

His optimism also drew on Vitalik Buterin’s discussion of ETH as a store of value. Yesterday, as CryptoPotato reported, the Ethereum co-founder questioned whether fee burning provides a reliable basis for valuing the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, and he argued that the model depends on assumptions that the network’s historical activity did not meet consistently. He kickstarted this debate at the recently concluded Devcon 8 event in Mumbai, where he declared:

“I’ve finally made up my mind, ETH is a store of value, ETH is money.”

According to Lee, Buterin’s declaration represents a “seismic shift” that will clarify how the token captures value in the coming cycle, in which tokenization and artificial intelligence will feature greatly. The aforementioned developments, in his opinion, are reasons for Ethereum holders to be optimistic, especially since, as he said, the “crypto bull market just started.”

How Ethereum Is Faring Right Now

Lee’s positivity notwithstanding, CoinGecko data at the time of writing showed ETH trading near $2,100, down by less than 1% in 24 hours but recording much bigger dips of 6% and 14% across one and two weeks, respectively. The picture is no different in the last 30 days, with the cryptocurrency losing almost 16% of its value in that time as well as being nearly 42% lower than where it was one year ago.

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But that hasn’t stopped Bitmine, where Lee serves as chairman, from piling up the asset. It recently bought an additional 9,587 ETH to bring its holdings to over 6 million tokens, which is just under 5% of its total supply. The company also reported that 5.2 million of those coins were staked, although its seven-day staking yield fell to 2.65% from 3.03% a week earlier.