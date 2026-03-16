Tom Lee Calls the Bottom: Why Bitmine Just Bought Another 61,000 ETH

The company's total stash is worth $11.5 billion, it said in a recent statement.

The Tom Lee-chaired former Bitcoin mining giant has announced the acquisition of almost 61,000 ETH in the past week, which has pushed its total stash to nearly 4.6 million tokens.

In addition, BitMine said it increased its investment in existing ‘moonshot’ exposures such as Eightco by an additional $80 million to support the latter’s $50 million purchase of OpenAI equity, making it the only publicly listed entity to give investors direct exposure to the company behind ChatGPT.

“Since the start of the Iran war, crypto prices have outperformed and Ethereum has outperformed the S&P 500 by 2,450bp. This is a meaningful outperformance in a mere two weeks,” said Thomas “Tom” Lee, Chairman of Bitmine.

Lee added that higher oil prices will trigger concerns of slowing growth for the global economy, which would push investors to buy growth stocks such as MAG7, software, and crypto.

In its latest Ethereum acquisition of 60,999 tokens, Lee explained that the firm he chairs has ramped up the pace of such purchases as they believe the asset is in the final stages of the mini-crypto winter.

He asserted that BitMine has “staked more ETH than other entities in the world. At scale, the ETH staking rewards are $272 million annually.”

The company’s total stash, which includes its ETH fortune, 196 BTC, a $200 million stake in Beast Industries, a $83 million stake in Eightco, and $1.2 billion in cash, has risen to $11.5 billion. Its Ethereum holdings represent 3.81% of the entire asset supply.

While being the first in the Ethereum treasury world, BitMine is the second overall in crypto, trailing only to Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which announced its latest gigantic BTC purchase earlier today.

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