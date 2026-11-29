The combined valued of tokenized stocks and ETFs in circulation has recently surpassed $4 billion, said CryptoRank, which creates a serious alternative for certain investors.

The growth of the tokenized market has been evident over the past year, especially in equities, as it offers 24/7 trading, crypto-native settlement, and DeFi utility that traditional brokerages cannot easily match.

However, CryptoRank’s report on the matter noted that replacing a brokerage account entirely still depends on something much less glamorous: legal rights, redemption, liquidity, and getting cash into a bank.

The Real Advantage

The team said the appeal is quite obvious for crypto-native investors, since someone who already holds USDC or another digital asset can buy stock exposure without first moving money into a brokerage account, then selling it and immediately redeploying the funds elsewhere. That makes tokenized stocks particularly useful for investors who want equity exposure inside an existing on-chain portfolio.

The tokens can also do things ordinary brokerage positions generally cannot. CryptoRank points to products such as SPYx and QQQx, which can be posted as collateral on Kamino to borrow USDC while preserving equity exposure. NVDAx holders can also provide liquidity against USDC on Raydium and potentially earn swap fees, although that introduces liquidation, inventory, and smart-contract risks.

CryptoPotato recently outlined the same trend as tokenized stock value surged by almost 400% YoY to $3.16 billion. This made equities one of the fastest-growing RWA categories, while new products increasingly let holders borrow against or earn on tokenized positions rather than simply holding them.

Selected centralized and decentralized markets remain open on weekends, making trading hours another major advantage. This gives investors a way to react to news or developments while traditional stock exchanges are closed. However, CryptoRank cautioned that weekend pricing comes with a cost: liquidity is usually thinner, spreads are wider, and token prices can drift from the underlying stock before conventional markets reopen.

Moreover, its cited weekend studies found no reliable evidence that Sunday token prices consistently predicted Monday’s equity open.

Harder Than It Seems

Ownership might be the most significant obstacle, as not all tokenized stocks give holders the same legal claim. Some are tracker certificates or notes tied to an underlying share, while others provide a securities entitlement through an intermediary. Those differences determine whether investors receive dividends, voting rights, physical shares, stablecoins, or something else upon redemption.

For example, the report said eligible xStocks users can convert certain tokens into actual shares through xPort, while Ondo’s direct-redemption route pays stablecoins instead. Securitize products can pass through dividends and applicable voting rights to eligible investors.

The other issue could stem from costs, as traditional brokers can still have an advantage when an investor already holds dollars. CryptoRank compared a $1,000 Nvidia round trip: eligible Fidelity stock trades carry zero commission, while buying and selling NVDAx through Kraken Pro or a Raydium pool introduces trading fees and, on DEXs, potential price impact and gas costs.

If investors ultimately want bank cash, the brokerage advantage becomes clearer. Selling a tokenized stock into USDC still leaves another off-ramp step before dollars reach a bank account.