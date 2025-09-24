TL;DR:

TD Sequential shows buy signal on SOL, with support holding at the key $210 zone.

RSI is oversold and MACD remains bearish, but momentum may be slowing down.

Analysts see $228 and $253 as resistance, with $320 possible if bullish setup holds.

TD Sequential Signals a Potential Shift

Solana (SOL) has shown a double buy signal using the TD Sequential indicator, as reported by crypto analyst Ali Martinez. The signal includes both a TD9 and an S13 count, which traders often watch for possible reversals during downtrends.

Double buy signal on $SOL from TD Sequential. Defend $210 and $250 comes next! pic.twitter.com/wRrys14sJG — Ali (@ali_charts) September 23, 2025

Meanwhile, the $210 price zone has been marked as a key support area. This level lines up with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement from the previous upward leg. It also matches the lower boundary of an ascending channel that has been in place since August. The price has already returned to this level and is now moving sideways.

Ali noted that SOL had already retested the $210 breakout zone. The latest chart shows the move as part of a broader structure that remains valid if this support continues to hold. The current setup still points to the possibility of another move upward.

If the support remains in place, the next levels to watch are $228 and $253. These areas have seen past reactions and could serve as resistance on the way up. A break above them may open the way toward $280 and possibly $320, which align with longer-term projections based on Fibonacci extensions and the top of the rising channel.

Momentum Indicators Remain Weak

Despite the bullish setup on the TD Sequential, momentum indicators suggest the market remains under pressure. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 22. This reading falls into the oversold category. It shows strong recent selling pressure and suggests the market may be stretched to the downside in the short term.

MACD values remain negative. The MACD line is below the signal line, and the histogram continues to print below zero. While the bars are starting to reduce in size, the chart does not yet show a clear signal for a trend change. A crossover would be needed before that becomes clear.

Analysts Caution Around Current Range

Market views remain mixed. BitGuru commented, “$SOL showed strong momentum earlier, pushing to $250. Recent drop has brought price back to the $218–$220 support zone.”

He added:

“If this level holds, a pullback could follow toward the $230 region. A breakdown, on the other hand, may expose SOL to further downside pressure.”

At the time of writing, Solana was trading at around $210. The asset is down 3% over the last 24 hours and 12% over the past 7 days. Daily trading volume stands at $8.37 billion.