TL;DR

Thumzup shifts from Bitcoin-only to a $250M diversified crypto portfolio with altcoins and stablecoins.

Trump Jr.’s $4M investment and new U.S. crypto laws add momentum to Thumzup’s expansion strategy.

XRP hits $3.65 as Thumzup shares rise 267% since January, fueling investor interest in digital assets.

Thumzup Expands Crypto Holdings Beyond Bitcoin

Thumzup Media Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed firm, has approved a $250 million investment plan to expand its cryptocurrency holdings. The board of the company approved the strategy, and it will incorporate the digital assets, including XRP, USDC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, and LTC.

The company previously held only Bitcoin, with 19 BTC valued at around $2.3 million. The new strategy will be based on creating a more diversified portfolio. Meanwhile, the strategy implies the transition of a single-asset exposure to a wider variety of tokens. The company will allocate depending on market conditions and internal risk rules.

CEO Points to U.S. Policy Shifts and Market Access

Chief Executive Robert Steele said the decision comes as the U.S. moves closer to regulatory clarity for digital assets.

“As the U.S. federal government moves toward more crypto-friendly policies and greater regulatory clarity, Thumzup is committed to remaining at the forefront of this transformative technology,” he said.

Steele also commented on the company’s long-term outlook.

“By diversifying our portfolio of cryptocurrencies to gain wider exposure to the market as a whole, we believe Thumzup is optimally positioned to create value for TZUP shareholders,” he said.

The timing follows the introduction of two recent crypto bills, the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act.

Trump Jr. Investment and Trading Activity Drive Momentum

The move follows an earlier announcement that Donald Trump Jr. acquired 350,000 shares in Thumzup Media, valued at around $4 million. He and his brother Eric are listed as advisors to Dominari Securities, which recently arranged a $6 million private placement in the company.

Thumzup shares are now trading at $12.59, based on Google Finance data. The stock has gained 84% over the past month and is up 267% since January. The $250 million crypto strategy has drawn attention from both investors and analysts.

Thumzup runs a platform that allows users to earn money by sharing sponsored posts on social media. Activity is tracked through its in-house dashboard. Payouts have typically been made through PayPal, but the company plans to offer crypto-based options.

XRP recently reached a new all-time high of $3.65. At press time, it was trading at $3.42, marking a 26% increase over the past 7 days, based on CoinMarketCap data.