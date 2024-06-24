Bitcoin’s price crashed toward $62,000 today, resulting in considerable liquidations of leveraged traders. The move comes amid a broader market decline, where the majority of altcoins are also bleeding out.

Ethereum is down 3.7% and is currently trading below $3,400. BNB dropped by 3.3%, while Solana lost a whopping 6.9% in the past 24 hours alone.

However, three very trending cryptocurrencies have had it much worse in the last day and are worth watching.

Dogwifhat (WIF)

Dogwifhat became a viral sensation in early 2024 when its market capitalization increased from virtually nothing to more than $4 billion. In April, WIF reached an all-time high of around $4,60, putting its total market value at $4.6 billion.

Things haven’t been looking very well for the popular meme coin since then, though.

WIF has been down almost 70% since its high, and many are wondering if its glamorous bull run is already over.

In the past 24 hours alone, WIF has fallen close to 14% and has dropped out of the top 50 cryptocurrencies by total market capitalization. This brings its total losses to around 37% in the past week, 43% in the past two weeks, and 46% in the past month.

If there’s one thing that’s currently looking good about WIF, it must be that the hat is still on.

BRETT (BRETT)

BRETT is another trending meme coin that caught the crypto community’s attention in the early days of March, and it didn’t take long for it to escalate.

The cryptocurrency charted its all-time high earlier in June when it was around $0.18. However, the past 24 hours have not been kind to it, and it’s down by almost 13%.

Zooming out, we can also see that BRETT is down about 25% in the past two weeks. However, this doesn’t change the fact that it’s up a whopping 130% in the past month.

It’s worth watching how this meme coin will perform in the future and whether or not it will follow the footsteps of WIF and plunge deeper into bear territory.

Notcoin (NOT)

Notcoin plunged by 13% in the past day, bringing its total weekly losses to about 26%.

Now, it’s important to outline that NOT is a blend of a meme coin and a gaming coin that’s circulating on TON’s blockchain and is part of a gamified system on Telegram.

The cryptocurrency was launched through a Launchpool on Binance and is up a whopping 171% in the past 30 days.

The one thing that these three cryptocurrencies have in common is the fact that they all include an element of being a meme. As such, they tend to be much more volatile compared to traditional altcoins and it’s definitely interesting to see if they will be able to recover following such steep and quick declines.