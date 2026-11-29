WLFI and RAIN stand in one corner, while BTW is the leader in the other.

The weekend continues with some losses for bitcoin, which dipped by a grand on Sunday morning to $58,500, and it’s still unable to stage a notable recovery.

The altcoins have retreated over the past 24 hours once again, but we will also focus on their weekly performances, and we will spot a few discrepancies.

BTC Slides Again

The primary cryptocurrency went through a highly volatile trading period last week when it dumped to $55,000 on November 21, only to rocket to $64,500 two days later after Nvidia announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang. However, the predominantly bearish trend returned quickly, and BTC slumped to $57,100 on Wednesday after the release of the PCE data, which confirmed that inflation is a persistent and perhaps growing problem.

The bulls finally stepped up after this leg down and helped BTC recover to $60,000 on Thursday when the US markets were closed, and even pushed the asset to $62,000 on Friday. Another painful rejection followed, though, and BTC tanked to under $59,000 on Friday evening.

It rebounded to $60,000 on Saturday morning, but it was rejected once again. Over the past few hours, it dipped further, going to $58,500. This means that bitcoin has lost $6,000 since its local peak at $64,500 on Monday afternoon.

Its market capitalization has slipped to $1.170 trillion on CMC, while its dominance over the alts has retreated slightly to under 58.4%.

WLFI Leads

The weekly chart shows a 3.2% decline for Ethereum, which has dropped to $1,620. XRP is slightly in the red as well, currently fighting to stay above $0.92. The biggest drops from the larger-cap alts come from ZEC and XMR, both of which have tanked by double digits. RAIN, though, has slumped by almost 40% since last Sunday, and now sits at $0.02.

WLFI is the undoubted leader in this adverse trend, plunging by over 65%. The asset marked a new all-time low on Sunday morning, as reported.

In contrast, BTW has skyrocketed by 77% in a week, surging to $1.30. LTC, LINK, and BCH have also marked some gains since last Sunday.

The total crypto market cap is close to breaking below $2 trillion on CMC again after a 1.3% decline in a day.