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This Viral Altcoin Explodes by More Than 200% Today: Details

Bear market has no effect on this altcoin, which conitnues to soar in value.
George Georgiev

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While the majority of the crypto industry seems gripped in the bear market’s embrace, one viral altcoin is going parabolic in a way that isn’t witnessed all that often.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier, RAVE, the token behind the RaveDAO ecosystem, is up by more than 3500% in the past week. And this comes amid a raging crypto winter.

But how come? What’s so special about this altcoin that’s making it outperform everything else in the industry?

What is RAVE?

RAVE is the core utility and governance token of the RaveDAO ecosystem. It is designed to power a decentralized entertainment network, which is  supposed to bridge Web3-based technology and real-world events.

The main function is to be the economic layer, which connects artists, organizers, communities, and participants, thus enabling a “culture-as-protocol” model.

The token comes with a number of utilities, such as governance, payments, and ecosystem incentives. Those who hold it can take part in the DAO governance, which can, in theory, influence decisions about event planning, partnerships, and fund allocation.

Moreover, the token is also used for transactions within the ecosystem, including ticketing, VIP access, and on-site payments at events.

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Today, RAVE exploded by more than 200%.

Screenshot 2026-04-13 123151
Source: CoinGecko

The altcoin has become the 43rd largest one, boasting a massive capitalization of over $2 billion. The move also happened on major volume of almos $600 million across multiple exchanges in the last 24 hours.

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About the author

George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.