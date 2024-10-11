TL;DR

Binance added trading bot services for PEPE/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, and EIGEN/TRY pairs, with regional restrictions.

On the other hand, it removed several pairs due to potential factors like poor liquidity.

Additional Trading Choices for Users

Earlier today (October 11), the biggest crypto exchange expanded the list of options offered on Binance Spot by including trading bot services for three trading pairs: PEPE/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, and EIGEN/TRY.

The company warned that they will be subject to eligibility depending on the client’s country or region of residence. Those living in Canada, the USA, the Netherlands, Cuba, Syria, Crimea Region, and more will not be able to dive in.

The latest listing spree involves one of the most popular meme coins: the frog-themed Pepe (PEPE). Binance officially embraced it in May last year and continued to show support in the following months.

Earlier this year, the exchange added PEPE as a loanable asset to Binance Loan. It also included the PEPE/EURO pair to the list of trading choices offered on its spot program.

The meme coin witnessed little to no volatility following the most recent announcement, hovering around the same level observed on October 10.



However, this was not the case when Binance listed it on its platform, as it boosted PEPE’s market capitalization above $1 billion. In the following months, the figure kept rising to reach the current $3.9 billion.

The Delisting

Contrary to the newly-included pairs mentioned above, Binance also removed some existing ones due to multiple factors, such as poor liquidity and trading volume. The spot trading pairs unavailable from October 11 are APE/ETH, ATOM/BNB, BAL/BTC, and BNB/DAI.

“The delisting of a spot trading pair does not affect the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot. Users can still trade the spot trading pair’s base and quote assets on other trading pair(s) that are available on Binance,” the firm assured.

Earlier this week, it shared important information for the holders of some previously-delisted cryptocurrencies, such as Tornado Cash (TORN), Vai (VAI), OMG Network (OMG), Waves (WAVES), Barn Bridge (BOND), Mdex (MDX), Dock (DOCK), NEM (XEM), Polkastarter (POLS), and Pundi X PURSE (PURSE).

It advised users to take a snapshot of their ownings and show it before October 29, promising to convert them to an equivalent amount of USDC by April 28, 2025:

“The conversion will be executed on the basis of the average token to USDC exchange rate between 2024-10-29 00:00 (UTC) and 2025-04-28 23:59 (UTC) (hereinafter referred to as “Conversion Period”). Please note that Binance will update this announcement and send a separate email to all impacted users when the conversion of the aforementioned tokens to USDC is complete,” the exchange clarified.