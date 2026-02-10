This Trending Meme Coin Explodes by 100% Weekly: What Comes Next?

Is this the new crypto sensation or just another scam?

The cryptocurrency market experienced a severe pullback in the past few weeks, culminating in a sharp crash on February 6.

The meme coin sector was significantly affected by the red wave, and most leading tokens in that niche have posted substantial losses. However, the lesser-known pippin (PIPPIN) defied the carnage and its valuation soared by over 100% in the past week.

Swimming Against the Tide

PIPPIN is a Solana-based meme coin that began trading in late 2024. It is themed around an AI-generated unicorn character named “Pippin,” which has become the logo of the token.

The meme coin had its glory days toward the end of 2025, when its price reached an all-time high of almost $0.60, and its market capitalization surpassed $500 million. While January was also positive, the beginning of February offered a deep correction.

In the past week, though, the asset entered another major uptrend, which contrasts with the overall bearish environment in the crypto market. As of press time, PIPPIN is worth roughly $0.38, or a 114% increase on a weekly basis.

Analysts are curious if the bull run is sustainable since there isn’t an evident catalyst driving the move north. X user ALTS GEMS Alert claimed the price has initiated a “strong bounce” from the demand zone at around $0.26, predicting that if buyers remain active, PIPPIN could soar to $0.40 and even $0.60.

Satori chipped in, too. The analyst told their over 700,000 followers on X that they have added the coin to their watchlist, arguing it has potential for much more impressive gains ahead.

A Ticking Time Bomb?

At the same time, some industry participants warned investors to stay away from PIPPIN, claiming its valuation is driven by pure speculation, and its utility is questionable.

X user Dippy.eth described the asset as “the largest scam of the past year,” arguing it has reached the first “take profit” zone. “0 technologies, 0 real metrics, 0 real users, 0 attention from real CT degens,” they added.

Crypto_Jobs is also pessimistic, envisioning a possible plunge to as low as $0.21. Some indicators, such as PIPPIN’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), support the bearish scenario. The technical analysis tool measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes to help traders identify potential reversal points.

It ranges from 0 to 100, and readings above 70 suggest the valuation has risen too much in a brief period and could be due for imminent correction. Currently, the RSI stands at around 85.