SHELL, the native token of AI consumer layer MyShell, has surged almost 34% in the last 24 hours, reaching an all-time high (ATH) of $0.6816.

The uptick, which comes against the backdrop of a broader crypto market slump, looks to have been fueled by excitement over the token’s upcoming listing on Binance.

Binance Listing Fuels SHELL’s Rally

Earlier today, the exchange officially unveiled MyShell as its tenth project on the Binance Airdrop Portal. The token was distributed to users who subscribed their BNB to the exchange’s Simple Earn Flexible or Locked products between February 14 and February 18.

The crypto company also announced that it would be listing SHELL from 13:00 UTC, opening trading for it across multiple pairs, including SHELL/BTC, SHELL/USDT, and SHELL/BNB.

This news sparked a frenzy among traders, causing the AI-focused token to add an extra 33.8% to its value and break past its previous highest price. It also became one of the top gainers today, joining the metabolic health-focused Sally A1C (A1C) token, which was up 72.4% at the time of writing.

Daddy Tate (DADDY), CARV (CARV), Renzo (REZ), KAITO (KAITO), and STONKS (STONKS) were also among the best-performing tokens, defying the downward trend gripping major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are struggling with weak spot ETF demand and price corrections.

Interestingly, the increases registered by A1C, STONKS (35.9%), and KAITO (30.1%) have also pushed them into new all-time highs.

Growth and Market Position

MyShell is a decentralized AI ecosystem that allows users to create, own, and share AI agents. Its unique value proposition has attracted a fair bit of investor interest, marked by SHELL’s 24-hour trading volume surpassing $156 million.

Currently, the token is changing hands for $0.6377, which, while 6.8% lower than the new ATH, is still an almost 58% improvement over the previous seven days. This means it has significantly outperformed the broader crypto market, down 11.7%, as well as similar Delphi assets, which have averaged a relatively lower 8.1% increase.

Additionally, SHELL’s market cap stands at $171.4 million, with a fully diluted valuation of $634.8 million, placing it at #324 among the largest capped cryptocurrencies. The token is also among the highest trending, with only KAITO and Berachain (BERA) searched more times than it in the last few hours.